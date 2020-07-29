South Korea donates COVID-19 test booths, masks, kits

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea has donated to the Philippines walk-through test booths for COVID-19, protective masks and testing kits to boost the government’s response against the pandemic.

The Korean government, represented by Ambassador Han Dong-man, turned over the donation to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the DFA lobby on Monday.

The assistance consisted of 600,000 KF94 masks worth S$500,000, seven testing booths worth $150,000 through the Korea International Cooperation Agency, 1,000 face shields from the Korean embassy and T&B Company and diagnostic kits amounting to S$100,000.

The DFA said South Korea solidified its standing as one of the Philippines’ supporters in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Also present during the turnover ceremony were Health Undersecretary Carolina Vidal Taino, Office of Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Meynardo LB Montealegre, Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency director general Sanghoon Ko and ZAFIRA business unit head Samuel Lopez, the Philippine representative of the Korean company SD Biosensor Inc.

Han said the Korean government would continue to help the Philippines in fighting COVID-19 and to further deepen bilateral relations.

“Korea continues to stand in solidarity with the Philippines in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy said.

Locsin thanked South Korea for the assistance.

Last April, the Korean government donated S$500,000 worth of COVID-19 diagnostic kits to the Philippines.

The Korean government said it would provide additional humanitarian assistance to the Philippines through the Korea-ASEAN Cooperation Fund. The aid will be in the form of diagnostic kits, PCR and DNA extraction equipment and personal protective equipment worth S$500,000.