PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows social distancing observed at the Batasang Pambansa as Duterte delivered his fifth SONA.
Philstar.com Screengrab
What wasn't mentioned in Duterte's fifth SONA
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:49 p.m.) — While analysts will fill the next few hours with their analyses on what President Rodrigo Duterte said in his fifth State of the Nation Address, what was not said in the speech also deserves mention.

Duterte in his speech which lasted well over an hour threatened telecoms Smart and Globe, hit back at Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, expressed apprehension in asserting the country's legal victory in the West Philippine Sea, and claimed that martial law in Mindanao ended without abuses by the police and the military.

The president also proposed reviving the death penalty by lethal injection.

The speech, though, left those who listened in for the government's plans, particularly on the COVID-19 pandemic, with more questions than answers.

In a press statement before the SONA, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the president "may outline concrete plans to strengthen the government’s response to the pandemic, which will steer the economy towards social economic recovery."

Through lengthy asides on illegal drugs and the need to reimpose death penalty by lethal injection, the chief executive did not spend much talking about what happens next in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Malacañang itself said the government's recovery plan would be "unveiled" at the chief executive's fifth SONA, and even the president's own communications team said in a statement that Duterte would talk about "proposed measures to strengthen the country’s healthcare system and to improve the delivery of the government’s assistance to the vulnerable sectors."

This was, for the most part, not the case. While he mentioned the need to build up the country's institutional capacity in fighting future pandemics and natural disasters, he did not mention a proposed stimulus package for recovering from the pandemic.

After a renewed bid for passage of past proposals, which included the Advanced Nursing Education Act and the National Land Use Act, the chief executive ended his speech with remarks against Drilon and the "oligarchy" that the president said the senator is protecting.

No mention of stimulus package 

While he was careful to ask Congress to pass the second iteration of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which would extend his now-expired sweeping special powers, Duterte skipped putting the P1.3-trillion Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy of the Philippines (ARISE) bill on the agenda to boost the country's recovery from the pandemic nor the P1.5-trillion infrastructure spending bill. 

According to a news report, Duterte was also expected to announce the new chief of the National Economic and Development Authority, which is currently headed by acting chief Karl Chua.

The Philippines, which is under the world's longest quarantine, has a higher number of active cases than Indonesia, which leads Southeast Asia in tally cases with 97,286 patients.

As of this writing, the health department's tally stands at 82,040 cases recorded in the country since the outbreak first started in Wuhan.  — Franco Luna with a report by Prinz Magtulis

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about...
Headlines
fbfb
8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19
8 hours ago
Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports complex last weekend are suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
WATCH: Duterte hits Drilon, 'oligarchs' in power and water sectors
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 11 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte calls Senate minority leader Franklin Drillon a hypocrite and claims that decendants of Spanish-period...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte threatens telcos: Improve services by December or face expropriation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday took a swipe anew at the country's telecommunications duopoly, this time threatening...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Can cops confiscate your protest placards? Guevarra says 'no'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Placards or banners that express one’s position on national issues cannot be subjected to confiscation, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Walang usap-usap': Protesters outside UP will be arrested, NCRPO chief says
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We won't set them free just like that anymore, just to show them that we mean business," Metro Manila's top cop said in Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Looking back at promises that Duterte made and that people remember
1 day ago
Philstar.com asked people to cite a promise that President Rodrigo Duterte made and whether they think he has fulfilled ...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with