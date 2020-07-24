PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Alternative Law Groups (ALG), a coalition of 18 legal resource non-governmental organizations, files on Friday, July 24, a petition to strike down the anti-terror law as it poses dangers to civil society.
Alternative Law Groups/release
Law groups file 17th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — A group of lawyers on Friday filed the 17th petition against the much-feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, making it one of the highly-contested laws before the Supreme Court.

Alternative Law Groups (ALG), a coalition of 18 legal resource non-governmental organizations, filed a 135-paged petition before the tribunal, asking it to strike down Republic Act 11479 as unconstitutional and command the respondent government officials to cease from implementing the said law.

The new anti-terrorism law took effect on July 19, said the Palace while its chief legal counsel, Solicitor General Jose Calida said the law became in full force on July 22.

"In exposing the patent nullity of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (Republic Act No. 11479), this Petition invokes the people’s sacred freedoms - due process, privacy, right against unreasonable searches and seizures, free speech and expression, right to peaceably assemble, and right of association," ALG said.

"The Petitioner humbly asks the Honorable Court to take prompt action for the protection of these freedoms," they added.

'Chilling effect' on ALG's work

ALG engages in developmental or alternative lawyering and works with the poor and marginalized groups in different parts of the country.

It renders legal work concerning women, labor, peasant, fisherfolk, children, urban poor, indigenous peoples, person living with HIV-AIDS, persons with disabilities, elderly, incarcerated persons, local governance and the environment.

The group explained that part of the work in providing legal assistance to grassroots communities take the form of rallies, demonstrations, protests, marches and other activities. “All of these acts embody speech in a public forum,” they stressed.

They argued that RA 11479 uses terms that are “overbroad, ambiguous, and imprecise terms” that gives “too much enforcement discretion to the government.”

“Petitioner is directly affected in terms of being ‘chilled’ or ‘clipped’ in the performance of its legitimate functions of providing legal services to the basic sectors and grassroot communities,” they said.

SC jurisprudence, in Disini vs. Secretary of Justice, defines chilling effect as “the dear of possible prosecution that hangs on the heads of citizens who are minded to step beyond the boundaries of what is proper.”

ALG stressed that without “legal standards or criterion provided by the law to determine what is prohibited act from legitimate activities, and in light of deep-seated biases and prejudices against certain factors of society, Petitioner’s whole range of work and services run the risk of being ‘suspected’ or ‘designated’ terrorist activities.”

ALTERNATIVE LAW GROUPS ANTI-TERRORISM LAW ATENEO SUPREME COURT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 24, 2020 - 9:47am

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.

A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas 

July 24, 2020 - 9:47am

SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.

Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.

"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.

"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."

The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.

Photo: SAKA release

July 19, 2020 - 9:15am

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.

Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.

"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.

This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.

July 17, 2020 - 4:09pm

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.

Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.

"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.

July 9, 2020 - 4:15pm

Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.

"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.

The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.

July 6, 2020 - 12:16pm

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."

"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bantag: I can be replaced
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag says he is willing to be removed from his post if he has lost...
Headlines
fbfb
28 summas lead UP’s first virtual graduation
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
For the first time in its over 100-year history, the University of the Philippines will not physically confer degrees on its...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines seeks access to US COVID-19 vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez has made representations with Washington to allow the Philippines access...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban reimposed on non-essential overseas travel
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
With only one insurance company willing to offer a package for travel risks related to COVID-19, the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Religious groups join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law at SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 minutes ago
Even before they formalized their opposition to the law with this petition, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 minutes ago
Senate to probe corruption, mismanagement allegations vs PhilHealth — Lacson
14 minutes ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday announced that an investigation into what he called the "unabated corruption and mismanagement"...
Headlines
fbfb
47 minutes ago
Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' due to pandemic
47 minutes ago
Disney announced on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic had forced it to indefinitely postpone the release of big-budget...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
4 Air Force personnel killed, 1 injured in chopper crash
1 hour ago
Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force died while one was injured when their helicopter crashed in Cauauyan City, Isabela...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Amid crackdown on violators, survey shows most Pinoys continue to follow COVID-19 health protocols
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Even as the government continues to crackdown on alleged quarantine violators, a Social Weather Stations survey published...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with