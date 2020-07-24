Law groups file 17th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — A group of lawyers on Friday filed the 17th petition against the much-feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, making it one of the highly-contested laws before the Supreme Court.
Alternative Law Groups (ALG), a coalition of 18 legal resource non-governmental organizations, filed a 135-paged petition before the tribunal, asking it to strike down Republic Act 11479 as unconstitutional and command the respondent government officials to cease from implementing the said law.
The new anti-terrorism law took effect on July 19, said the Palace while its chief legal counsel, Solicitor General Jose Calida said the law became in full force on July 22.
"In exposing the patent nullity of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (Republic Act No. 11479), this Petition invokes the people’s sacred freedoms - due process, privacy, right against unreasonable searches and seizures, free speech and expression, right to peaceably assemble, and right of association," ALG said.
"The Petitioner humbly asks the Honorable Court to take prompt action for the protection of these freedoms," they added.
'Chilling effect' on ALG's work
ALG engages in developmental or alternative lawyering and works with the poor and marginalized groups in different parts of the country.
It renders legal work concerning women, labor, peasant, fisherfolk, children, urban poor, indigenous peoples, person living with HIV-AIDS, persons with disabilities, elderly, incarcerated persons, local governance and the environment.
The group explained that part of the work in providing legal assistance to grassroots communities take the form of rallies, demonstrations, protests, marches and other activities. “All of these acts embody speech in a public forum,” they stressed.
They argued that RA 11479 uses terms that are “overbroad, ambiguous, and imprecise terms” that gives “too much enforcement discretion to the government.”
“Petitioner is directly affected in terms of being ‘chilled’ or ‘clipped’ in the performance of its legitimate functions of providing legal services to the basic sectors and grassroot communities,” they said.
SC jurisprudence, in Disini vs. Secretary of Justice, defines chilling effect as “the dear of possible prosecution that hangs on the heads of citizens who are minded to step beyond the boundaries of what is proper.”
ALG stressed that without “legal standards or criterion provided by the law to determine what is prohibited act from legitimate activities, and in light of deep-seated biases and prejudices against certain factors of society, Petitioner’s whole range of work and services run the risk of being ‘suspected’ or ‘designated’ terrorist activities.”
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
