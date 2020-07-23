PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Palace: Duterte's suggestion to soak face masks in gasoline a 'joke only'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte was just joking when he said gasoline can be used to disinfect face masks, Malacañang said Thursday, as he draws flak for the impromptu remark during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force.

During last Monday's meeting, the president vowed to provide free masks to Filipinos to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Known for inserting jokes in his speeches, some of which landed him in controversy, Duterte also advised people to spray their masks with alcohol or disinfectant after using them.

He then encouraged people to soak their masks in gasoline or diesel but advised them against doing it inside their houses. Duterte's remark, which was picked up by some international news outlets, was heavily criticized, with some experts advising him to be careful when talking about the pandemic.

"Kayo naman apat na taon na si presidente, parang hindi niyo pa kilala si presidente (Come on, the president has been in office for four years but it seems that you don't know the president yet)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.  

"Joke only! Bakit naman tayo maghuhugas ng gasolina (Why would we wash face masks with gasoline)?" he added.

Roque said he would inform the president that surgical masks can only be used once and that only cloth masks are washable.

While the president was joking about using gasoline as a disinfectant, he was serious about his promise to spend for face masks, Roque said.  

"He said he wanted to distribute free masks if not to all Filipinos, to many Filipinos especially the poor," the Palace spokesman said. 

