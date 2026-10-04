Otak-otak, Mee Pok: Exploring Southeast Asia flavors at BGC

Singapore Airlines, Mastercard and Grand Hyatt's "Culinary Connections" collaboration features Southeast Asian delicacies and international food fare such as Mee Pok noodles (right), ube dessert (top left) and Adobong Pusit (bottom left) at the Grand Kitchen in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore and Indonesia, like much of Southeast Asia, offer a wealth of flavors for adventurous palates. Not everyone, however, has the time or means to hop on a flight whenever a craving strikes.

Foodies looking for a taste of the region can find some of those flavors closer to home through "Culinary Connections," an ongoing collaboration among Singapore Airlines, Mastercard and Grand Hyatt Manila's The Grand Kitchen.

Laksa may be among the noodles most closely associated with Singapore and Malaysia, but another noodle dish offers something different.

Mee Pok is a tangy, spicy bowl of flat yellow egg noodles served with mushrooms, ground beef and squid balls, with crunchy bean sprouts adding another layer of texture.

The Philippines is also no stranger to food cooked with coconut milk and wrapped in banana leaves. At The Grand Kitchen, diners may find a familiar-looking parcel that reveals a different dish once opened.

Otak-otak is a spiced fish cake mixed with coconut milk and curry paste, then traditionally steamed or grilled in banana leaves. The dish is popular across parts of Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The two dishes are offered alongside a Filipino favorite, Adobong Pusit, given an extra kick with the addition of sambal.

Mee Pok, Otak-otak and Adobong Pusit with sambal are among the featured dishes in "Culinary Connections," which runs at The Grand Kitchen until October 5.

The collaboration also draws from destinations across Singapore Airlines' network, with other buffet offerings including Italian cheeses and Spanish paella.

The promotion also offers dining deals for eligible Singapore Airlines customers. Guests who present an eligible Singapore Airlines ticket purchased with a Philippine-issued Mastercard during the promotion period can avail themselves of a Dine for 2, Pay for 1 offer at P2,288 for lunch or P2,988 for dinner and Sunday lunch.

Customers who avail themselves of the "Culinary Connections" experience may also join a raffle, with five winners receiving a one-night stay at Grand Hyatt Manila.

One grand prize winner will receive two round-trip Singapore Airlines Business Class tickets between Manila or Cebu and Singapore, as well as a two-night stay at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

The electronic raffle draw will be held on October 9 at Grand Hyatt Manila.

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