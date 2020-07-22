Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have asked the House legislative franchises committee to submit the report and the adopted resolution denying ABS-CBN's franchise bid to the plenary for ratification.

In a letter addressed to the panel's chairman Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) said that "it is the duty, and in fact the right, of every member of the House to voice the opinion of their constituents through a plenary vote."

"We submit that the decision of the majority of the members of the Committee on Legislative Franchise to deny ABS-CBN a new franchise, despite the absence of compelling reasons as affirmed by the invited resource persons coming from the different regulatory and other agencies during the course of the historical and unprecendented 12 marathon hearings, requires the approval of the entire House of Representatives."

Procedurally, committee reports must go to the plenary for approval. However, several committee reports do not get adopted in the plenary or remain as drafts.

On July 10, an overwhelming 70 legislators at the House of Representatives followed through President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although government agencies invited to a series of hearings on the network's pending franchise addressed allegations hurled against ABS-CBN, the House panel voted to deny the application for a new franchise as if the allegations had been proven true.

READ: Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network

A survey bears out that lawmakers also voted contrary to the will of the people, as four out of five Filipinos believe that Congress should renew ABS-CBN Corp's legislative franchise, while more than half saw the eventual non-renewal as a blow to press freedom in the country.

READ: Most Filipinos support ABS-CBN franchise, many see rejection as blow to press freedom — survey

"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate and even vote on the said issue, in representation of their constituents who were badly affected by the Committee decision," Zarate said.

Since ABS-CBN's franchise denial, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip Party-list), Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Remulla (Cavite) and Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) have proposed imposing further sanctions on the network: a P1.97-trillion fine and the seizing of its headquarters in Quezon City.

These new threats from administration allies come as the Palace has publicly backed a proposal in the House to use ABS-CBN's frequencies for distance learning.

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur), who filed a House resolution suggesting the same, also called on the Lopez family to sell the network "if they really love their 11,000 employees."

This call was an echo of one made by President Rodrigo Duterte, who in 2019 warned the Lopez family that it should just sell the network, vowing to give them an episode they wouldn't forget.