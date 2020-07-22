PHILSTAR VIDEOS
In this July 10, 2020 photo, employees, artists and supporters of the ABS-CBN network light candles in front of the main office in Quezon City following the rejection of the House of Representatives on the 25-year renewal of franchise of the network.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have asked the House legislative franchises committee to submit the report and the adopted resolution denying ABS-CBN's franchise bid to the plenary for ratification.

In a letter addressed to the panel's chairman Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) said that "it is the duty, and in fact the right, of every member of the House to voice the opinion of their constituents through a plenary vote."

"We submit that the decision of the majority of the members of the Committee on Legislative Franchise to deny ABS-CBN a new franchise, despite the absence of compelling reasons as affirmed by the invited resource persons coming from the different regulatory and other agencies during the course of the historical and unprecendented 12 marathon hearings, requires the approval of the entire House of Representatives."

Procedurally, committee reports must go to the plenary for approval. However, several committee reports do not get adopted in the plenary or remain as drafts.

On July 10, an overwhelming 70 legislators at the House of Representatives followed through President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although government agencies invited to a series of hearings on the network's pending franchise addressed allegations hurled against ABS-CBN, the House panel voted to deny the application for a new franchise as if the allegations had been proven true.

READ: Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network 

A survey bears out that lawmakers also voted contrary to the will of the people, as four out of five Filipinos believe that Congress should renew ABS-CBN Corp's legislative franchise, while more than half saw the eventual non-renewal as a blow to press freedom in the country.

READ: Most Filipinos support ABS-CBN franchise, many see rejection as blow to press freedom — survey

"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate and even vote on the said issue, in representation of their constituents who were badly affected by the Committee decision," Zarate said.

Since ABS-CBN's franchise denial, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip Party-list), Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Remulla (Cavite) and Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) have proposed imposing further sanctions on the network: a P1.97-trillion fine and the seizing of its headquarters in Quezon City.

These new threats from administration allies come as the Palace has publicly backed a proposal in the House to use ABS-CBN's frequencies for distance learning.

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur), who filed a House resolution suggesting the same, also called on the Lopez family to sell the network "if they really love their 11,000 employees."

This call was an echo of one made by President Rodrigo Duterte, who in 2019 warned the Lopez family that it should just sell the network, vowing to give them an episode they wouldn't forget.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 22, 2020 - 8:59am

ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.

July 22, 2020 - 8:59am

Lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc ask the House committee on legislative franchise to submit the report and the adopted resolution denying the franchise of ABS-CBN to the plenary for ratification.

In a letter addressed to Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) points out that the decision of the House panel to deny ABS-CBN a new franchise requires the approval of the entire lower chamber of Congress.

"Again, we reiterate that it is the duty, and in fact the right, of every member of the House to voice the opinion of their constituents through a plenary vote," the letter reads.

July 16, 2020 - 6:35pm

ABS-CBN’s sports production department announces that it will stop operations after non-renewal of the legislative franchise of the media giant. 

The network said in a statement Wednesday that it is forced to cease some business operations and implement a retrenchment program covering the network and its subsidiaries.

July 15, 2020 - 6:59pm

ABS-CBN announces it will implement a retrenchment program effective August 31 as it has been forced to cease operations of some of its businesses.

"We are doing all we can to mitigate the pain that will be felt by those affected, including paying out separation and retirement benefits and providing job placement programs. The loss of their jobs comes at a time when the uncertain and perilous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further makes our decision truly difficult, but inevitable," the network also says.

"As much as it hurts us to implement this retrenchment program, this is the only way to ensure the continued employment of the rest of our Kapamilya," it also says as it wishes those affected by retrenchment well.

"For all that you have done for ABS-CBN, maraming salamat po."

July 13, 2020 - 10:22am

More than 500 journalists and media workers express solidarity with thousands of ABS-CBN workers who risk losing their jobs after a House panel denied the broadcast giant a new franchise.

In a statement released Monday, various journalists, editors and workers from different media organizations condemned the "unjust and cruel" decision of the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises.

"One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices," the statement read.

 

July 12, 2020 - 6:33pm

Reporters covering the Senate on Sunday say the decision by a House panel to reject ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise "showed us that these lawmakers have become a heavy burden, a compounder of problems, and a worsener of woes to our already suffering nation."

They cite the potential loss of thousands of jobs while the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and say that the "serious economic repercussions" of the network shutdown are already being felt.

"The call of some lawmakers for Filipinos to move on is insensitive and an insult to the intelligence of the people," they also say. 

