PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This developed as seven medical organizations have expressed that the rise of rapid test kit usage may possibly be responsible for increasing cases of COVID-19.
Walter Bollozos, file
Group warns of public health system breakdown
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – The Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) yesterday warned of a possible breakdown of the public health system as the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues.

This developed as seven medical organizations have expressed that the rise of rapid test kit usage may possibly be responsible for increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to AHW president Robert Mendoza, the condition of the country’s public health system “has long been deplorable” due to lack of health personnel, inadequate supply of free drugs and medicines, lack of medical equipment and diagnostic procedures and badly-maintained and obsolete hospital facilities.

“This is the effect when health is not a priority. In fact, given the pathetic state of our public hospitals, the government still wants to privatize it,” he said.

Mendoza noted the pandemic had “exposed the rotten healthcare system in the country” which has become “burdensome in people’s pockets, which results to worsened people’s health and health workers’ health conditions.”

He underscored that the “understaffing in public hospitals is raging and has not been addressed… (which) caused infections and deaths of our fellow health workers” during the pandemic.

“AHW is deeply concerned over the growing number of public and private hospitals and health facilities announcing that they are already… (fully utilizing) their COVID-19 wards. As a result, they will no longer admit COVID-19 patients,” he added.

Ulysses Arcilia, president of the San Lazaro Hospital (SLH) Employees Association, said more staff at SLH are getting infected “due to lack of PPE (personal protective equipment), non-implementation of free mandatory regular testing to all health workers, working long hours and lack of manpower.”

“Before, we used to take care of our patients. But now, it hurts to think that we are taking care of our fellow health workers,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, seven medical organizations are worried over the rise in the use of rapid antibody test kits (RATs), saying this is “possibly responsible” for the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The concern was raised in a joint statement of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID), Philippine College of Physicians, Philippine Medical Association, Philippine College of Chest Physicians, Philippine Pediatric Society, Philippine College of Occupational Medicine and Philippine Society of Public Health Physicians.

The groups warned that the continued use of RATs for clearance to return to work may result in infected individuals being cleared and inadvertently spreading the virus.

According  to PSMID treasurer Arthur Dessi Roman, there is nothing wrong with RATs, but “there are limitations in their accuracy and performance.” He underscored that these kits can generate false positive and false negative results.

“Some will be labeled as positive but they are not really positive. They will be isolated so the workforce will be reduced and the contacts of false positive will also be contacted,” he noted at a press briefing.

At the same time, there are people who will be reported as negative for the virus when, in fact, they are infected.

Roman added as a result of this, the false negative will have a “false sense of security” so they will no longer observe precautionary measures.

“Not because a test is available, we will already use it. A poorly performing test has consequences… We might only be wasting  time, resources and workforce,” he maintained.

The doctors have also expressed concerns over the use of “unproven” treatments such as steam inhalation and vitamin supplements to fight off COVID-19.

COVID-19 RAPID TEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Updated 4:26 p.m.) More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups to wage noise barrage, motorcade vs anti-terror law, ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The planned activities coincide with the taking effect of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 today.
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The Filipino-made test kits funded by the DOST are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Salary grade of entry-level nurses raised
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Entry-level nurses working in public hospitals and health institutions will now enjoy higher pay after the Department of Budget...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Philippines Anti-Terror Law mandates HR protection’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government has assured the US Congress of its commitment to protect human rights and civil liberties in the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine government surpasses 1 million COVID-19 test target
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
The government has surpassed its target of one million coronavirus disease 2019 tests, on its way to its target of 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP appeals to SONA protest groups: Just do it online
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday appealed to members of cause-oriented groups not to hold protest actions during President...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Motorcycle riders given one more week to place barriers
1 hour ago
Motorcycle owners have one more week to install physical barriers approved by the government to allow riding in tandem.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with