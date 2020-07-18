COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:26 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday logged 2,357 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 65,304.

Of these, there are still 41,464 total active cases, which account for the net of reported recoveries and deaths.

The National Capital Region saw the most newly-announced cases at 1,824, followed by Laguna at 105 and Cavite at 62.

Cebu and Rizal trailed behind with 49 and 39 new cases, respectively.

A total of 54 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including two who were initially reported as recovered.

This week saw 11,082 additional infections on top of the 54,222 recorded as of last Saturday.

The local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 22,067 as the Health department confirmed 321 additional survivors.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 1,773 after 113 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

Seven months after the emergence of the worst global health crisis in a century the race is on to find the medical equivalent of the Holy Grail — a COVID-19 vaccine.

In its most recent assessment this month, the World Health Organization identified 21 "vaccine candidates" — almost half involving Chinese companies or institutes — following a series of global clinical trials. — with report from Agence France-Presse