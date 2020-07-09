ABS-CBN denies 'bribe' accusations: 'We believe, participated in the process'

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corporation denied Thursday a lawmaker's accusations that it sent a representative to bribe congressmen to vote in favor of its long-delayed franchise application.
In a statement, the company denied the accusations, saying: "ABS-CBN did not send an emissary to bribe any lawmaker to vote in favor of our franchise application. We believe in the process and we have participated in the process. We answered all issues raised in the past 12 hearings."
This comes after Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS Party-list) claimed that he received a call two weeks ago from an alleged emissary of ABS-CBN offering P200 million for him to vote for franchise renewal. Though going public with his accusation, Yap said, interestingly, that he did not immediately divulge the incident to the media because he felt that it would be unfair to ABS-CBN as he wasn't sure if the caller was indeed an emissary.
"My answer was simple, my principles and vote are not for sale," the administration-allied lawmaker said.
Former Kabataan party-list lawmaker Terry Ridon slammed these accusations, pointing out: "At Eric Yap's price per congressman, how much is the payoff to reach the majority of legislative franchise members? P4.6 billion. Will anyone sell a third of their company just to payoff a congressional committee? Probably not. To reach a majority of all members, P30.4 billion."
"Pre, ano pinagsasabi mo (What are you saying)?" he chastised.
Past hearings
Instead of alleged legal concerns, it was the content produced by the beleaguered company that was picked apart at this week's hearings in the face of allegations ranging from moral malfeasance to bias in its airtime selection of interviewees and experts. However, nowhere in its former franchise are “bias” and “morality” mentioned as standards to which the company should adhere. Not even “journalism” is mentioned.
Old wounds were reopened over the protracted House session which lasted late into the night as lawman after lawman took turns airing grievances over the network’s journalism and editorial guidelines. Most of what was discussed were long-addressed kerfuffles that congressmen saw fit to bring up after months sitting on the company’s legislative franchise upon which its rights to broadcast depended.
Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) and Rep. Lawrence Fortun (Agusan del Norte) have since gone on record to say that they believed the beleaguered company "won" in the hearings and sufficiently rebutted allegations in the event that their fellow lawmakers base their votes on merit.
Allegations including contractual obligations, violations of labor laws, foreign ownership, among others, were brought up at the hearings from the week before, though a number of these had already been addressed and cleared at a Senate hearing.
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he an ax to grind with critical media and has hit ABS-CBN, as well as Rappler and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, in his speeches and addresses, signaling to a number of media watchdogs that the issue of their legislative franchise was political.
— with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
Rep. Mark Go (Baguio City) says that the country "lost one of its biggest partners in communicating to Filipinos" went ABS-CBN stopped its broadcasting services, says he backs a franchise renewal.
"In a world where disinformation is prevalent, and information and knowledge sharing is crucial in transitioning to a new normal, are we choosing to leave behind in darkness the many Filipinos from far-flung areas reached only by signals of ABS-CBN?" he says.
"It is a disservice to the interest of the Filipino people if we add to the rising number of unemployed Filipinos," he adds.
Rep. Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) says the company is “dodging allegations” on tax avoidance and withdraws his co-authorship for one of the bills seeking a franchise renewal for the beleaguered company. He apologizes and appeals for the public’s and his colleagues’ understanding.
“Through biased reporting, the facility negates its advocacies of volunteerism [by reporting] without getting the side of officials. It is hard for me, I came to the conclusion that I am withdrawing,” he says.
Nowhere in its former franchise are “bias” and “morality” and “fairness” mentioned as standards to which the company should adhere. Not even “journalism” is mentioned.
Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla (Cavite) says he has gotten in touch with the National Bureau of Investigation over "cyber-bullying" against him and other members of the House of Representatives who have been criticized on social media.
He claims "troll farms" have been targeting them.
The Makati Business Club calls on members of the House of Representatives to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp. saying letting the network back on the air "will preserve one of the public's biggest sources of news and information."
It adds that equal treatment of companies by government officials "will signal that rule of law prevailed, encouraging foreign and local investors at a time when we most need their help to create new jobs."
ABS-CBN's affiliate, Sky Cable Corp. appeals to the National Telecommunications Commission to extend the "same privilege given in the past to other companies whose franchises have expired but are currently pending in Congress to continue its operations until a resolution is passed."
"We assure our subscribers that we will exhaust all legal remedies to resume our services," it says in a statement.
"We commit to attend to the concerns of our valued subscribers and partners arising from this decision. We will refund all unconsumed prepaid loads and advance postpaid payments. We appeal to our SKYdirect subscribers and partners for understanding and patience as we undergo this process," it adds.
