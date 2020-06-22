Philippines adds 630 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 30,682

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:19 p.m.) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country soared to 30,682 after 630 new infections were recorded Monday, the Department of Health said.

The DOH said that 467 of the newly-validated cases were patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last three days. Central Visayas accounted for 164 of these fresh cases, followed by Metro Manila with 149.

Meanwhile, 163 cases were part of the department’s backlog. Ninety-three of these late cases were detected in the Central Visayas region.

Hundreds of new cases are still being reported daily even with the months-long implementation of community quarantine measures.

Another 250 recoveries were reported, pushing to 8,143 the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country. This was the 12th consecutive day that number of daily recoveries was above 200-level.

Total recoveries constituted around 27% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

But the nation’s fatality count increased to 1,177 after eight more patients succumbed to the severe respiratory disease.

To date, there are 63 licensed laboratories nationwide. Some 547,373 individuals have been tested for coronavirus as of Saturday.

Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine until the end of the month, while Cebu City is under the more stringent enhanced community quarantine after it saw a marked increase in infections.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has already infected 8.92 million people and has killed more than 467,000 people since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late last year.