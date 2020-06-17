PHILSTAR VIDEOS
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on June 4, 2020.
Presidential photo/Robinson Niñal Jr.
DOH says it welcomes Ombudsman investigation
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said it welcomes the Office of the Ombudsman's investigation into the liability of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other department officials in the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Health] officials will willingly cooperate with the authorities to ensure utmost transparency throughout the duration of the investigation and beyond," the department said in a statement.

DOH added that, as of June 9, it has compensated the families of 32 fallen healthcare workers and 19 COVID-19 patients who recovered. It is currently processing new claims for the same benefits stipulated by the Bayanihan Act, according to the statement.

The health department also maintained that it "has been transparent in [its] COVID-19 response, including procurement transactions and the provision of benefits to healthcare workers."

Ombudsman Samuel Martires said he ordered the creation of two investigating teams to look into the following issues:

  • Delayed procurement of [Personal] Protective Equipment and other medial gears for healthcare workers
  • Alleged lapses and irregularities that led to death of health workers and rising deaths and infections among medical frontliners
  • Inaction in the release and processing of compensation for healthcare workers who were severely ill with COVID-19 and who died
  • Confusing and delayed reporting of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases

He added that his office started the probe prior to the March 15 lockdown, but investigators "were given a runaround by some DOH officials and personnel by referring us from one department or office to another."

The embattled health secretary 

More than half of the Senate has called on Duque to resign citing his “failure of leadership, lack of foresight and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate.”

An umbrella group of private hospitals in May also called on the president to replace the health secretary.

The Palace early in June expressed President Rodrigo Duterte's anger over the delayed release of the financial compensation to healthcare workers who died of, and were severely ill with COVID-19.

Despite this, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has repeatedly said that Duque enjoys the president's confidence for as long as he holds his position.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson on June 5 said that many are wondering whether Duque has an “amulet” to receive special treatment.

Lacson flagged, in particular, Duque's reasoning that the deceased having two families somehow slowed the department's response.

"Goodness gracious! Mr. Secretary, they are no longer around to defend or explain themselves," he said.

As of this writing, there are 27,238 cases of novel coronavirus and a death toll of 1,108 in the Philippines. — with reporting from Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 HEALTH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE III NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
