Securities strictly check the vehicles and individuals who pass the premises of Intramuros in Manila during the opening of business establishments on the first day of general community Quarantine on June 1, 2020.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
IATF allows transit of lawyers of persons arrested for quarantine violations
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic has allowed the transit of lawyers representing persons who were arrested while the government is imposing the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The leeway is contained in Resolution No. 46 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases last Monday. The approval permits lawyers to move from one area to another to provide assistance to their clients.

The resolution amended the omnibus community quarantine guidelines requiring law enforcement agencies to recognize identification cards (IDs) issued by the IATF. It added "Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID for lawyers who will provide legal representation necessary to protect rights of persons under custodial investigation, to bail, and to counsel during inquest proceedings" in the list of IDs that can be honored by quarantine enforcers.

Previously, the guidelines only required authorities to recognize IDs issued by regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over permitted establishments or persons, bona fide IDs issued by establishments exempted from strict home quarantine requirement, and RapidPass IDs.

Thousands of persons have been detained for violating lockdown measures intended to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The same resolution also adopted the recommendation of the transportation department to create a complaints office under the Philippine Ports Authority. The office will "accept and address all complaints against international shipping lines."

Also approved was the recommendation to prescribe a minimum eight-day free time period per shipping line and to enjoin all domestic shipping lines to allocate a percentage of cargo space every voyage exclusively to agricultural products and to charge preferential rates on such goods. The measures were intended to ensure food security as the country grapples with the pandemic.

The IATF also approved the guidelines for the resumption of the operation of approved aviation training organizations under general community quarantine. The health department will review the minimum public health standards submitted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. -

