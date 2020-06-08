COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Seven make it to JBC shortlist for SC Justice Reyes' seat
(Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 9:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seven members of the Philippine Bar made it to the Judicial and Bar Council’s shortlist for the next associate justice of the Supreme Court.

The SC Public Information Office, citing the JBC, said the following are nominated for the seat vacated by retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr.:

  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Manuel Barrios
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Bato Jr.
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez
  • Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario

Whoever will be picked from the shortlist will complete the 15-member SC.

Reyes stepped down from the SC on May 11, upon reaching the mandatory age of retirement.

The JBC earlier held its first online public interview of SC applicants on May 28.

Among the issues asked of four applicants interviewed include ABS-CBN franchise and judicial reforms in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bato and Padilla were among the interviewees of the May 28 online interview.

The JBC had recently revised its rules for applicants to the high court.

The new rules, effective June 8, stated that applicants for SC associate justice or chief justice should at least have 2.5 years left in service—or should be 67 and a half years old—if they are a CA justice, solicitor general or department secretary.

If they are not holding the said positions, they should at least have five years left in service to the SC, or the oldest they should be is 65 years old. — Kristine Joy Patag

Seven make it to JBC shortlist for SC Justice Reyes' seat
