COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken March 18 shows a law enforcement agent manning a checkpoint amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Drilon suggests repeal of penal provisions of Bayanihan Act
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said he wants to repeal the provision of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that punishes violations of the said law.

During the Senate Committee of Finance and Economic Affairs hearing on Friday, Drilon said he has “no problem with granting the executive leeway” in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the bills on agenda of the hearing is a stimulus package plan for the government and the extension of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan law.

But Drilon stressed the Bayanihan law was crafted to address a public health emergency and not as a penal statute or to punish crimes.

“The way we have seen it, the violators here are treated like criminal,” the senator said.

Drilon said that provisions of the law have been cited to “justify illegal arrests.”

Among the cases he cited are the arrest of Cebu-based artist Ma. Victoria Beltran and the fatal shooting for former soldier Winston Ragos.

“That is why my proposal is to delete the enter section 6 of the Act,” he added.

Section 6 of RA 11469 discusses penalities and the list of acts it penalizes.

The senator also pointed out that those arrested as quarantine violators were driven by their hunger and lack of jobs.

“The quarantine violators are motivated and driven by reason of hunger, income, not because they are criminals,” Drilon added.

He also said that some of the acts penalized in the Bayanihan Act are also punished in other laws such as the price manipulation.

RELATED: FLAG opposes, raises questions on Congress' special powers grant bill

PNP: Other laws made under different law

Police General Archie Gamboa said in the same hearing that cops are “very keen” in charging those arrested in violation of the Bayanihan law.

Gamboa, also PNP chief, said: “If we run through the cases that have been filed... we have not actually used [RA] 11469, because I have actually dissected this (law)... we need deputation of other government agencies for the PNP to function.”

He explained that they often charge violators with RA 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” or the Revised Penal Code.

Asked if he agrees with the repeal of the provision, Gamboa said he will submit to the wisdom of the Senate.

The STAR reported on May 22 that since March 17, a total of 177,540 people have been accosted by state forces for allegedly defying quarantine protocols, 52,535 of whom were detained. — Kristine Joy Patag

FRANKLIN DRILON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Over 300 hospitals on verge of closure
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
More than 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closing down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Metro Manila under GCQ on June 1
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other areas in Luzon will transition to a general community quarantine starting June 1, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
18 hours ago
Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID cases register biggest jump
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in a span of 24 hours,...
Headlines
fbfb
Life After Lockdown: Capital region reopening for workforce but vulnerable population to remain home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated) The easing of measures limiting movement during the lockdown is one the marked changes under a general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
OFWs stuck in quarantine sites all home by Saturday — DOLE
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
As of Thursday, 19,010 migrant workers overstaying in government quarantine sites had been "safely" sent home, the labor department...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Gov't buildings, malls urged to establish free, safe parking spaces
3 hours ago
In a statement Friday, Recto said that surge in the sale and use bicycles should be met with more infrastructure to accommodate...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
SC: More than 22,000 detainees released since lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Judiciary has released more than 22,000 detainees through videoconferencing since the lockdown was enforced,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
‘Not giving up’: PHILTOA sets event plans to jumpstart domestic tourism under ‘new normal’
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
As early as May, the Philippines Tour Operators Association said that it is already coming up with plans to jumpstart the...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lifelines in a society on forced isolation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Simply put, when thrust into a situation like a pandemic, “we either buckle down and succumb or we figure out how to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with