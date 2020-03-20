Amid 'physical closure' of courts, Guevarra asserts on arrest for quarantine violators

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine courts may be “physically closing” on March 23, amid the rising cases of COVID-19, but the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra will not soften his stance on possible arrest of violators of the enhanced community quarantine.
“Our criminal laws are not suspended during times of emergency,” Guevarra told reporters in a message.
Earlier Friday, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta directed courts nationwide to be “physically closed” to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Courts will still entertain messages, through calls or emails, but only when the judges and justices decide that the matter raised is urgent will the courts tackle it.
Guevarra was asked if he would change his stance on arresting violators of the enhanced community quarantine, which restricted movement across Luzon and where some municipalities and cities enforced curfews.
“Law enforcement, prosecution, and court adjudication structures and procedures will just have to make the necessary adjustments, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said.
“Otherwise we will have a breakdown of law and order,” Guevarra added.
The Justice chief earlier said that violators of the lockdown may be charged with resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person. A charge on violating Republic Act 11332 is the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” may also be filed.
The following are listed as prohibited acts under RA 11332:
- Non-operation of the disease surveillance and response systems
- Non-cooperation of persons and entities that should report and/or respond to notifiable diseases or health events of public concern
- Non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern
The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers however pointed out that provisions of the said law is vague.
"It is our opinion that this crime [is] not sufficiently defined in the law. The penal provision is so vague that it is open to interpretation and may give way to abuse by law enforcement authorities. It is open to legal challenge," the NUPL said.
They added that charges of resisting and disobeying enforces of the quarantine may be landed "only if you willfully disobeyed lawful orders of law enforcers." However, they were careful to mention that this still left the door open for demanding explanation and clarification.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
SMC Tollways assigns priority lanes at the South Luzon Expressway to ensure efficient delivery of basic goods and emergency health services to and from Metro Manila and neighboring provinces in the south.
“We are doing this to guarantee that essential deliveries reach their destination as smoothly and quickly as possible,” San Miguel Corporation president and COO Ramon Ang says.
“These same lanes can also be used by emergency health vehicles to quickly get to places in need of medical attention,” he adds.
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital stops the admission of non-emergency cases to free wards and rooms after being designated as exclusive facilities for COVID-19 patients.
The DOH said the plans will be finalized within the day and more details will be released once the referral mechanism and rotation system have been worked out.
The Philippine College of Physicians appeals to large businesses to provide personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.
PCP President Dr. Gina Nazareth called for an immediate collaboration between large businesses and air transport carriers in quickly procuring PPEs of the country's frontliner health workers.
Nazareth noted that numerous hospitals in the country reported significant shortages in N95 and surgical masks, gloves, face shields, as well as alcohol and hand sanitizer.
"We urge our large businesses in the country to help us in this time of serious health crisis by providing resources for the procurement of PPEs for the protection of our frontline health workers. The current shortage in protective equipment leaves our frontline workers significantly more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19," Nazareth said in a statement.
The National Bureau of Investigation deploys its various units to investigate the source of fake news, "especially those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country."
Different NBI units such as Cyber Crime Division, the Digital Forensic Division and other Investigative units, including the Regional Operations Service are directed to trace the source of fake news.
The bureau's International Operations Division is currently coordinating with its foreign counterpart to verify the accuracy of the statenent, NBI Director Eric Distor says.
DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire assures the public that the health secretary is in good condition, Philstar.com's Franco Luna reports.
"We have regular communication with him through teleconference and phone calls," she says, though no updates are mentioned on the results of his tests.
"The president interacted with Duque. We have initial contact and second, third layer contacts and so on," she adds in Filipino.
