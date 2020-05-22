COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows the building of Department of Science and Technology's building in Taguig City.
The STAR/File
DOST proposes creation of virology institute in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña on Friday announced that his agency submitted a proposal for the possible legislation in order to create a virology institute in the country that will serve as the premier research institute in the field of virology.

Dela Peña said the proposed research institute will be called Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines or VIP.

“The institute is envisioned to be the premier research institute in the field of virology encompassing all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants, and animals,” the DOST said in a release.

“It will conduct innovative scientific research on viral agents requiring high or maximum containment (biosafety level-2 to biosafety level-4) following the World Health Organization (WHO)’s guidelines on the establishment of a virology laboratory in developing countries,” it added.

The DOST said the VIP’s primary goal is also “to develop diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.”

The agency said the institute will give scientists in the country and abroad to work collaboratively to study viruses of agricultural, industrial, clinical and environmental importance.

“Through strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading scientists, virology centers, and institutes, the institute hopes to do groundbreaking and pioneering virology researches in the country that will advance the frontiers of virology in the country,” it said.

The Philippines currently has Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the COVID-19 testing facility based in Muntinlupa City, initially “tasked to plan and implement research programs for infectious and tropical diseases.” This institute established in the 1980s now seeks to protect Filipinos against infectious diseases through “globally competitive research, training, clinical and diagnostic services and production of biologicals.”

The RITM was merged with the vaccine laboratory of the country, the Biologicals Production Service of the Department of Health in November 2000. It was later expanded “to produce other vaccines and anti-sera.”

In the same year, RITM was also designated as the National Reference Laboratory for dengue, influenza, enteroviruses, measles and other viral exanthems, polio, tuberculosis and other mycobacteria, bacterial enteric diseases, mycology, emerging diseases, malaria and other parasites.

It also serves as confirmatory testing laboratory of blood donor units for the National Voluntary Blood Services Program, among others.  — Rosette Adel

DOST FORTUNATO DELA PENA RITM VIROLOGY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SWS: Number of hungry Filipino families nearly doubles due to COVID-19 blow
12 hours ago
The poll of 4,010 working-age Filipinos showed that 16.7%—which translates to around 4.2 million nationwide—experienced...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI files more complaints vs internet personality 'Francis Leo Marcos'
1 day ago
(Update 1, 6:57 p.m.) Francis Leo Marcos, whose real name is Norman Mangusin, is facing additional complaints on violation...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Politics doomed ABS-CBN provisional franchise’
By Edu Punay | 21 hours ago
What prompted House members to drop a proposal to grant provisional franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN while Congress deliberates...
Headlines
fbfb
OCD deputy administrator sacked over 'loss of trust and confidence'
11 hours ago
(Update 1, 10:26 a.m.) In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Purisima, who holds the rank of assistant...
Headlines
fbfb
Gamboa urges victims of sexual abuse by cops to file case against perpetrators
9 hours ago
“I strongly urge those unnamed sources to immediately report to the PNP and to file charges against suspected wrongdoers,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOST proposes creation of virology institute in Philippines
1 hour ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña on Friday announced that his agency submitted a proposal for the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Forgive and forget': COVID-19 task force adviser says Duque still best man for the job
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases adviser Tony Leachon on Friday said he still believes that Health...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CHR denounces red-tagging of groups, individuals amid COVID-19 crisis
4 hours ago
CHR stressed that red-tagging may trigger human rights violations such as harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and threats...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines tops world for online child sex abuse — study
6 hours ago
The Philippines has become the world's largest known source of online child sexual exploitation, with endemic poverty...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Gov’t eyes to limit lockdowns to zones by June
6 hours ago
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said communities may be divided into zones based on incident rate and doubling time of case...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with