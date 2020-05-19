NBI arrests internet personality Francis Leo Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested internet personality Francis Leo Marcos over violation of the optometry law.

Agents of NBI-Cybercrime Division (CCD) arrested Marcos in Quezon City, following the warrant issued by a Baguio City court over his supposed violation of Republic Act 8050, or the revised Optometry Law of 1985.

NBI CCD chief Victor Lorenzo told reporters that the case stemmed from Marcos’ distribution of eyeglasses without prior approval and permission from professional associations.

No other details on the Baguio City case have been made public as of writing.

Lorenzo said the bureau is also verifying charges of qualified human trafficking in a Manila court and violence against women in a Nueva Ecija court against Marcos.

The CCD chief added that Marcos is under probe of several NBI units. He also has pending complaints of estafa.

NBI Public Information Office chief Nicanor Suarez, in a separate message, told reporters that Marcos intends to post bail.

Marcos has more than one million subscribers in his YouTube channel, while Facebook pages of his supporters boasts of thousands of followers. — Kristine Joy Patag