DOH allots P18 million for clinical trials of flu drug Avigan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has allocated P18 million for the clinical trials of anti-flu medication Avigan on coronavirus patients, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.

Avigan—approved for use in flu outbreaks in Japan and has been deployed to treat Ebola—is being trialled as potential coronavirus treatment.

“The DOH, through its Advancing Health through Evidence-Assisted Decisions with Health Policy and Systems Research, has allocated P18 million for Avigan trials,” Duterte’s report read.

The chief executive said three sites have been identified for Avigan trials on 80 to 100 patients. The locations of the sites, however, were not specified.

Early in May, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country will receive a free supply of Avigan from Japan to test the drug’s efficacy on treating patients with COVID-19.

Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan—the brand name of the drug favipiravir—could play a role in shortening the recovery time of patients who have contracted the new coronavirus.

But experts cautioned on the use of Avigan on pregnant women as it has been shown in animal studies to affect fetal development.

The Philippines is also part of the solidarity trials of the World Health Organization, which aim to test the safety and effectiveness of four drugs against COVID-19.

In his report, Duterte said there are 24 hospitals participating in the solidarity trials, with 12 hospitals actively recruiting participants. To date, 87 participants have enrolled in the clinical trials.

“The DOST also conducted exploratory talks for possible involvement in the clinical trials of several vaccine research groups and organizations abroad,” the chief executive also said.

The new coronavirus has already infected 12,718 people in the Philippines. At least 2,729 patients have recovered, while 831 have died. — with report from Agence France-Presse