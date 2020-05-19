DOH allots P18 million for clinical trials of flu drug Avigan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has allocated P18 million for the clinical trials of anti-flu medication Avigan on coronavirus patients, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.
Avigan—approved for use in flu outbreaks in Japan and has been deployed to treat Ebola—is being trialled as potential coronavirus treatment.
“The DOH, through its Advancing Health through Evidence-Assisted Decisions with Health Policy and Systems Research, has allocated P18 million for Avigan trials,” Duterte’s report read.
The chief executive said three sites have been identified for Avigan trials on 80 to 100 patients. The locations of the sites, however, were not specified.
Early in May, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country will receive a free supply of Avigan from Japan to test the drug’s efficacy on treating patients with COVID-19.
Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan—the brand name of the drug favipiravir—could play a role in shortening the recovery time of patients who have contracted the new coronavirus.
But experts cautioned on the use of Avigan on pregnant women as it has been shown in animal studies to affect fetal development.
The Philippines is also part of the solidarity trials of the World Health Organization, which aim to test the safety and effectiveness of four drugs against COVID-19.
In his report, Duterte said there are 24 hospitals participating in the solidarity trials, with 12 hospitals actively recruiting participants. To date, 87 participants have enrolled in the clinical trials.
“The DOST also conducted exploratory talks for possible involvement in the clinical trials of several vaccine research groups and organizations abroad,” the chief executive also said.
The new coronavirus has already infected 12,718 people in the Philippines. At least 2,729 patients have recovered, while 831 have died. — with report from Agence France-Presse
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 316,333 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday.
At least 4,759,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,711,900 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health reports an additional 205 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12,718.
The total number of recoveries is now at 2,729 after the DOH recorded 94 new recoveries.
Meanwhile, the national death toll stands at 831 with seven new deaths.
South Africa reports 1,160 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.
The new numbers take the cumulative tally to 15,515 with the touristic Western Cape province accounting for nearly 60 percent of the national figures. The numbers of fatalities rose by three to 263. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
At least 4,680,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,670,100 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
China faces a potential second wave of coronavirus infections due to a lack of immunity among its population, its government's senior medical advisor has warned.
After months of lockdowns and curbs on travel China has largely brought the virus under control, but fears of a second wave have risen as clusters have emerged in northeast provinces and in the central city of Wuhan.
"The majority of... Chinese at the moment are still susceptible of the COVID-19 infection, because (of) a lack of immunity," Zhong Nanshan, the public face of government's response to the pandemic, tells CNN.
"We are facing (a) big challenge," Zhong adds. "It's not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment." — AFP
