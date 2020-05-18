Philippines logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,718

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its novel coronavirus cases reach 12,718 Monday with the addition of 205 more COVID-19 infections, the Department of Health said.
Of the new cases, 83% were reported in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which is on its third day of eased confinement measures that allowed the reopening of shopping malls and the return of Filipinos to work at half capacity in many industries.
Only one percent of the additional infections were logged in Central Visayas, while 16% were spread out across the archipelago.
DOH added that 94 more people have recovered from COVID-19, pushing the number of those who have survived the disease to 2,729.
But seven more died due to the illness. This brought to 831 the nation’s fatality count.
Data from the department showed that 184,857 people in the Philippines had been tested as of May 16.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 315,023 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more than 4.7 million individuals infected in 196 countries and territories. — with report from Agence France-Presse
South Africa reports 1,160 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.
The new numbers take the cumulative tally to 15,515 with the touristic Western Cape province accounting for nearly 60 percent of the national figures. The numbers of fatalities rose by three to 263. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
At least 4,680,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,670,100 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
China faces a potential second wave of coronavirus infections due to a lack of immunity among its population, its government's senior medical advisor has warned.
After months of lockdowns and curbs on travel China has largely brought the virus under control, but fears of a second wave have risen as clusters have emerged in northeast provinces and in the central city of Wuhan.
"The majority of... Chinese at the moment are still susceptible of the COVID-19 infection, because (of) a lack of immunity," Zhong Nanshan, the public face of government's response to the pandemic, tells CNN.
"We are facing (a) big challenge," Zhong adds. "It's not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment." — AFP
As the novel coronavirus pandemic wipes out a recovery from jihadist attacks in 2015, Tunisia's vital tourism sector is trying to find ways to avoid going under.
"Normally, the season starts now. But there is nobody," said Mohammed Saddam, who owns an antiques shop in the famous blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, near the capital Tunis.
Usually its streets are filled with tourists at this time of year, but now Saddam is only opening his store for an hour a day to air it out.
"We are waiting for the airspace to reopen," he said. "But 2020 is a write-off."
The North African country has registered 45 deaths from the COVID-19 illness, and for several days this week saw no new infections, putting it among Mediterranean countries faring relatively well in the pandemic.
But the crisis has led to a shortfall in tourism revenues of six billion dinars (over $2 billion), the country's national tourism office has estimated, and some 400,000 jobs are at risk.
The sector had been bouncing back to levels not seen since before the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. — AFP
