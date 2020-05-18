Philippines logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,718

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its novel coronavirus cases reach 12,718 Monday with the addition of 205 more COVID-19 infections, the Department of Health said.

Of the new cases, 83% were reported in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which is on its third day of eased confinement measures that allowed the reopening of shopping malls and the return of Filipinos to work at half capacity in many industries.

Only one percent of the additional infections were logged in Central Visayas, while 16% were spread out across the archipelago.

DOH added that 94 more people have recovered from COVID-19, pushing the number of those who have survived the disease to 2,729.

But seven more died due to the illness. This brought to 831 the nation’s fatality count.

Data from the department showed that 184,857 people in the Philippines had been tested as of May 16.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 315,023 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more than 4.7 million individuals infected in 196 countries and territories. — with report from Agence France-Presse

