Residents try to salvage belongings amongst their houses destroyed at the height of Typhoon Vongfong in San Policarpo town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after the typhoon hit the town. Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes.
AFP/Alren Beronio
'Ambo' slightly weakens as it approaches northern Quezon
(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 6:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) slightly weakened as it moves closer to Real-Infanta area in northern Quezon province, the state weather bureau said Friday.

At 4 p.m., the severe tropical storm was last spotted at 40 kilometers south of Infanta, Quezon, with peak winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 140 kph. It is heading northwest at 20 kph. 

"Ambo" made six landfalls between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning: San Policarpio in Eastern Samar, Dalupiri Island and Capul Island in Northern Samar, Ticao Island and Burias Island in Masbate and San Andres in Quezon.

Based on the 5 p.m. weather bulletin, "Ambo" is expected to make its seventh landfall either in Real or Infanta town between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The tropical cyclone—the first to hit the Philippines this year—forced tens of tens of thousands to flee their homes at a time when the country is put under lockdown, complicating the government’s response to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.

PAGASA hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours)

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem)
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Metro Manila
  • Bulacan
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Marinduque
  • northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc. Lucban, Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macallelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkayawan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)
  • Polillo Islan
  • western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Quirino
  • western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna Cabanatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapugue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon)

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph in at least 36 hours)

  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Batanes
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • rest of Pangasinan
  • rest of Isabela
  • rest of Quezon
  • rest of Camarines Norte
  • western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao), and the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola)

Rainfall outlook

Weather forecasters said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Quezon, Marinduque, Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

Between tonight and Saturday, residents of Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains. 

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslide may happen in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall. 

It added that risky for all types of sea vessels over the seaboards of areas under TCWS.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (Saturday afternoon): 45 km west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
  • 48 hour (Sunday afternoon): 65 km northwest of Basco, Batanes
  • 72 hour (Monday afternoon): 695 km northeast of Basco, Batanes 
  • 96 hour (Tuesday afternoon): 2,465 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

