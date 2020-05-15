'Ambo' slightly weakens as it approaches northern Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) slightly weakened as it moves closer to Real-Infanta area in northern Quezon province, the state weather bureau said Friday.

At 4 p.m., the severe tropical storm was last spotted at 40 kilometers south of Infanta, Quezon, with peak winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 140 kph. It is heading northwest at 20 kph.

"Ambo" made six landfalls between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning: San Policarpio in Eastern Samar, Dalupiri Island and Capul Island in Northern Samar, Ticao Island and Burias Island in Masbate and San Andres in Quezon.

Based on the 5 p.m. weather bulletin, "Ambo" is expected to make its seventh landfall either in Real or Infanta town between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The tropical cyclone—the first to hit the Philippines this year—forced tens of tens of thousands to flee their homes at a time when the country is put under lockdown, complicating the government’s response to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.

PAGASA hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem)

Tarlac

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Rizal

Marinduque

northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc. Lucban, Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macallelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkayawan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)

Polillo Islan

western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Quirino

western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna Cabanatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapugue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon)

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph in at least 36 hours)

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Batanes

Zambales

Bataan

rest of Pangasinan

rest of Isabela

rest of Quezon

rest of Camarines Norte

western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao), and the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola)

Rainfall outlook

Weather forecasters said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Quezon, Marinduque, Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

Between tonight and Saturday, residents of Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslide may happen in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

It added that risky for all types of sea vessels over the seaboards of areas under TCWS.

Forecast positions