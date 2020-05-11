COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
The Department of Education announced last week that the new school year will open in August as the country continues to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
DepEd: Private schools may open in June, but no face-to-face learning earlier than August 24
(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Private schools will be allowed to open the next school year between June to August, but no face-to-face classes will be allowed earlier than August 24.

The STAR reported that face-to-face learning will only be permitted when local risk severity permits, and should be subjected to strict Department of Health standards.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirmed this in a separate press conference Monday morning.

Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved DepEd’s recommendation on the opening of classes for the basic education that shall be on Aug. 24, 2020. School year will end on Apr. 30, 2021.

“No face-to-face classes will be allowed earlier than August 24, 2020,” Roque added.

Classes in basic education usually open in June but Republic Act 7977 or the Act on Lengthening of School Calendar allows the school opening to be scheduled on the first week of June and the last day of August. 

Alternative modes of learning

Education Secretary Leonor Briones, meanwhile, was quoted in the STAR report as saying: “For the next school year, the IATF resolved to adopt various learning delivery options.”

The following learning delivery options may also be used:

  • Face-to-face
  • Blending learnings
  • Distance learnings
  • Home schooling
  • Other modes of delivery

However, other learning activities with mass gatherings such as science fairs, showcase of portfolios, trade fairs, school sports, campus journalism, festival of talents and job fairs are cancelled “except those conducted online.”

Briones also said that the Presidential Communications Office also offered government’s television and radio stations “for implementation of learning continuity plan, including distance learning for students.”

“Because of the compressed school year, I am exercising the prerogative to authorize the conduct of distance learning activities on Saturdays,” she added.

Republic Act 7977 or the Act on lengthening of School Calendar also provides that the Secretary of Education “may authorize the holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary levels for public and private schools.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo

