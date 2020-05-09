COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 25, 2019 photo, some Metro Manila mayors and officials of the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Interior and Local Government meet ahead of the Metro Manila Council meeting.
Manila PIO/Released
COVID-19 task force to meet May 11 to decide fate of ECQ areas
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is set to convene next Monday to discuss what will happen to areas currently under enhanced community quarantine after May 15, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Antayin lang po natin hanggang Lunes po 'yan dahil inaasahin natin na magkakaroon ng espesyal na meeting po ang IATF sa Lunes nang umaga dahil inaasahan natin na sa hapon, isusumite na nila kay presidente ang kanilang rekomendasyon kung anong dapat mangyari doon sa mga lugar na nananatili po sa ECQ hanggang ngayon,” Roque said during the Saturday morning Laging Handa virtual briefing.

(Let’s wait until Monday for the IATF’s recommendation since we expect the task force to hold a special meeting on Monday morning because we expect later in the day, they will submit to President Rodrigo Duterte their recommendation on what will happen to areas that remain under ECQ until now.)

The IATF spokesman also reiterated that the task force has not yet agreed on anything or made a final recommendation to the president.

However, he said that areas that continue to see a large number of COVID-19 cases will not be downgraded to a GCQ, citing Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

“Bagamat maraming lugar po siguro sa Metro Manila ay magiging GCQ na, siyempre mga matataas na kaso po, hindi 'yan magiging GCQ,” Roque said.

(Although many parts in Metro Manila will shift to GCQ, those with a high figure of cases will not be downgraded.)

“Bagamat wala pang pinal na desisyon, sasabihin ko po na ang desisyon kung ano 'yung mga lugar na mananatili sa ECQ will be granular na tinatawag at it will also be surgical. So hindi po totoo na lahat ng lugar sa Metro Manila ay magji-GCQ na at hindi naman totoo na ang buong Metro Manila ay mananatili sa ECQ.”

(While a final decision has not been reached, I will tell you that the decision on which areas will remain under ECQ will be what we call granular and it will also be surgical. So it’s not true that all areas in Metro Manila will shift to GCQ and it’s also untrue that all of Metro Manila will remain under ECQ.)

Meanwhile, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors will be considered in the decision to extend the ECQ in their respective jurisdictions.

“Ginagalang natin ang rekomendasyon ng ating Metro Manila mayors kasi nga po katuwang natin sila sa pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine,” Malaya told Dobol B sa News TV in a Saturday morning interview.

(We respect the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors since we are cooperating with them to enforce the enhanced community quarantine.)

The Metro Manila Council, composed of the capital region’s mayors, will meet Saturday to finalize their local quarantine recommendations for the IATF.

COVID-19 ECQ ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GCQ GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE HARRY ROQUE JONATHAN MALAYA LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano deflects ABS-CBN shutdown blame to NTC, Calida
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Finally on Friday, the House Speaker broke his silence and vowed that there will be “reckoning” for the “flip-flopping...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 16 days ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
For COVID, MVP Group advances tax payments
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan said his group is committed to continue helping the government respond to the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Alan Peter blames NTC, vows to fix ABS-CBN mess
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday vowed to “fix the mess” spawned by the closure of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Private schools eye early opening
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Some private schools may start classes ahead of the Aug. 24 schedule set by the Department of Education for public elementary...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 10,610 as death toll exceeds 700
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 minutes ago
Over 3.75 million cases of the coronavirus including 259,474 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
‘High-risk' Quezon City seeks transition period to GCQ after May 15
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:00 p.m.) “But Quezon City is still really what we call a very...a high-risk area with over 1,000+ pos...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Metro mayors to meet on quarantine options
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors will meet again today via video conference to finalize details on what to recommend to authorities –...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Churches to accept weddings
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila will start accepting weddings once the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila is lifted,...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
NTC: Free speech, affected employee were considered
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
In ordering the closure of broadcast giant ABS-CBN, the National Telecommunications Commission said it considered the issue...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with