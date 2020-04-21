COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken May 31, 2019, students greet each other during a school opening simulation at the Commonwealth High School in Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
Schools opening may be moved to August, DepEd chief Briones says
(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Tuesday said they are leaning towards opening schools on August 4 due to restrictions placed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at CNN’s The Source, Briones said DepEd has been conducting nationwide consultations including with business partners and education experts on when school year will start in 2020.

“The leaning is towards August 4 opening,” she said.

The Education chief explained that the law holds that opening of classes should be made between the first week of June and the last day of August. This was contained in Republic Act 7977 or the Act on lengthening of School Calendar.

“It looks like the trend is really pointing to August 4,” Briones added in a mix of English and Filipino.

But she stressed that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseaases is still making assessment on enhanced community quarantine guidelines, and its decision will affect DepEd's moves, including on graduation ceremonies that have since been postponed amid lockdown.

Saturday classes, alternative mode of learning eyed

She, however, raised that they are “concerned” with ending the school year in March, but she noted that they should comply with the requirement of 180 school days.

“We are considering [holding] Saturday classes, but [this will not be] face to face classes,” Briones said adding that learners may do their work at home.

“They do not need to [go to school] so the children will not be bored on Saturdays,” she added.

RA 7977 also provides that the Secretary of Education “may authorize the holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary levels for public and private schools.”

On Monday, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan told DZMM that the department is eyeing utilizing information communication technology (ICT) platforms for learners. This can be done through television and radio.

Briones said they are looking into “alternative delivery modes” that do not require face to face interactions among students and teachers. 

The DepEd chief also said that teachers may access DepEd commons, its online education platform for public school teachers and learners.

In a release on April 1, DepEd said it is encouraging the use of DepEd commons for those with “access to internet and equipment such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.”

Classes have been suspended as early as March 10 due to the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte also placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine from March 15 to April 30, sending millions of Filipinos to their homes and upending livelihoods.

National tally of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 6,459. 613 have so far recovered from the disease while 428 fatalities have been recorded. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LEONOR BRIONES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SCHOOLS OPENING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
23 hours ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines should protest China’s new moves in South China Sea – Del Rosario
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The government should protest China’s establishment of two new districts to govern the Paracels and Spratlys in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump calls up pal Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte and US President Donald Trump talked about working together to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Alvarez dies of COVID
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Former senator Heherson Alvarez, who served in government in various capacities and in later years mostly championed the environment,...
Headlines
fbfb
40 RITM staff infected, but asymptomatic
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Forty employees of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the country’s leading testing center for coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Returning OFWs now required to take COVID-19 rapid tests
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The measure approved by the task force on Monday will apply to both land-based and sea-based migrant workers who will arrive...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Trump offers additional assistance to Duterte
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The US Embassy said Trump expressed his solidarity with Duterte as both countries deal with the pandemic that has infected...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Environmental advocates urge leaders to put nature on top of agenda
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In an open letter ahead of the Earth Day, 300 environmentalists urged the country’s leaders to address biodiversity...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace: No martial law
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Despite his warning of tougher enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, President Duterte has no plan to declare...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Oil prices down this week
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are reducing pump prices again this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with