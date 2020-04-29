COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Health workers in Cainta, Rizal conducts house-to-house COVID-19 testing using rapid diagnostic test kits.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Recoveries soar past 1,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 8,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus outbreak has already infected more than 8,000 people in the Philippines three months after health authorities first detected a case.

The Department of Health recorded 8,212 virus cases in the country, with the addition of 254 more infections in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have survived the severe respiratory illness reached 1,023 after 48 new recoveries were reported.

Meanwhile, the country saw 28 additional fatalities related to COVID-19. This brought the total number of patients who died from the coronavirus to 558.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora province, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet including Baguio City, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao City will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15 to further quell the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 216,989 people out of the 3.1 million infected worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

 

LATEST UPDATE: April 29, 2020 - 4:11pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 29, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports 254 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 8,212.

The Health department also announces 48 new recoveries. 

April 29, 2020 - 8:27am

The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the toll of Americans killed in the Vietnam War, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.

The pandemic has killed 58,365 people in the United States, the Baltimore-based university said. According to the National Archives, 58,220 Americans were killed in combat and from other causes such as accidents during years of war in Southeast Asia.

Vietnamese authorities in Hanoi have said in their official account of the war that 1.2 million soldiers, both North Vietnamese regulars and Viet Cong guerrillas, were killed. Another two to three million civilians died, officials there say. —-- AFP

April 28, 2020 - 6:13pm

More than 210,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, 85% of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources on Tuesday,

A total of 210,930 deaths have been recorded among 3,027,853 cases since the outbreak began in China late last year.

April 28, 2020 - 4:06pm

The Department of Health reports 181 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines at 7,958.

The Health department also announces 43 new recoveries. 

April 28, 2020 - 3:26pm

Spain's unemployment rate jumps in the first quarter of 2020 to 14.4 percent, figures from national statistics institute INE showed, as a nationwide coronavirus lockdown hit the eurozone's fourth largest economy.

The jobless rate was up from 13.8 percent in the previous quarter, the highest level in the eurozone after Greece. Spain, one of the hardest-hit nations by the pandemic, imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 14 which has largely paralysed its economy. — AFP

