Recoveries soar past 1,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 8,000

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus outbreak has already infected more than 8,000 people in the Philippines three months after health authorities first detected a case.

The Department of Health recorded 8,212 virus cases in the country, with the addition of 254 more infections in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have survived the severe respiratory illness reached 1,023 after 48 new recoveries were reported.

Meanwhile, the country saw 28 additional fatalities related to COVID-19. This brought the total number of patients who died from the coronavirus to 558.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora province, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet including Baguio City, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao City will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15 to further quell the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 216,989 people out of the 3.1 million infected worldwide.

