Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts

MANILA, Philippines — The number of actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could be much higher than the current tally of confirmed infections due to under-reporting, as well as asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases, according to researchers from the University of the Philippines.
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that causes COVID-19 as of Sunday.
They observed a wide gap in the age distribution of confirmed cases in the Philippines, with those aged 65 up representing about a fifth of COVID-19 patients.
“On the other hand, more than 50% of the population is from 0 to 24 years of age, but they represent only 8% of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines,” read the Wednesday report.
“This discrepancy suggests there is potentially some number of COVID-19 cases that are asymptomatic (no symptoms present), mildly symptomatic (only lesser symptoms like lack of taste), or unreported. Based on data from South Korea, the number of asymptomatic cases may be around 30%.”
Mass testing and contact tracing were recommended to identify "an unknown number of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases" who could potentially spread the coronavirus.
“There is the danger that asymptomatic cases may act as super spreaders of COVID-19. Mass randomized testing and contact tracing will help determine the actual number of cases, including asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases, and will help control the spread of COVID-19 by identifying and tracking the silent spreaders of the disease.”
It can be recalled that the Philippines' first lab-confirmed novel coronavirus case was an asymptomatic woman who arrived in the Philippines on January 21 from China’s Wuhan province.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health reported 6,710 cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, with the national death toll reaching 446. The health department also confirmed 693 total recoveries in the country.
Data from John Hopkins University showed that more than 2.6 million people in the world have contracted the infectious disease. Global death toll rose to 183,120 as of Thursday.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV slams the shooting of a former soldier by a police officer near a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City.
“Bago pa tayo umabot sa punto kung bumunot ba ng baril o hindi, ano nga ba raw ang krimen na nagawa ni Cpl. Ragos na dahilan para tutukan sya ng baril, pinatalikod at pinataas ng kamay nung pulis?” Trillanes says on Twitter.
The Department of Transportation clarifies that Secretary Arthur Tugade did not discuss the rental of quarantine ships directly with 2GO chairman Dennis Uy as negotiations were made through proper channels.
The agency explains that the negotiating panel agreed at a P35-million rental fee concession for the two vessels for a two-month term considering operating expenditures.
"Likewise, Secretary Tugade mentioned that if it was the best offer under the circumstances, he is amenable to it, but it will be without prejudice to further concessions he will attempt to seek from ownership. Until then and up to now, no payment was made," the DOTr says in a statement Thursday.
2GO Group Inc. will be waiving the expected payment worth P35 million from the government as for the use of its two ships as floating quarantine areas for COVID-19 patients.
2GO chairman Dennis Uy clarified that the actual cost to operate the two vessels as quarantine facilities is at P260 million but it as intended to be a donation. The Department of Transportation offered P35 million but the company had no plans of accepting it.
"As Chairman of 2GO, I have conferred with other shareholders and have given explicit instructions to waive the P35M expected payment from the government; and if necessary make good the said amount out of my own funds to cover for the expected expenses to operate the said ships," Uy said in a statement Wednesday night.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government issues a show cause order to 29 barangay chairpersons in Metro Manila for failure to properly enforce the enhanced community quarantine.
DILG Secretary Eduardo Año says that they have received reports from concerned citizens on the non-observance of physical distancing and instances of mass gatherings in their barangays.
A labor group says the "gradual return to work" plan after the Luzon-wide quarantine must address the economic needs of workers.
These include the P5,000 cash assistance for all and fast delivery of support by the government, says Defend Jobs Philippines.
Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson says that the Department of Labor and Employment "must not just based its future plans for our labor force with just mere technicalities on the operational adjustment schemes, occupational health and safety protocols and figures."
