WUHAN CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Health on Jan. 30, 2020 has confirmed the first case of the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV in the Philippines.
The STAR/Rudy Santos
First Novel Coronavirus case in the Philippines confirmed
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3, 5:06 p.m.) — The Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus or 2019 nCoV in the Philippines.
 
The patient, said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, is a 38-year-old woman who arrived in the Philippines on January 21 from Wuhan in China, the ground of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus.

“She is currently asymptomatic...she has no fever and no other signs and symptoms suggesting illness at this point,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a Thursday afternoon press briefing.

“DOH assures health facilities are equipped and prepared to receive and care for PUIs [patients under investigation] and confirmed 2019-nCoV cases.”

The patient’s test results returned Thursday from the Australia-based Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory.

“The confirmed case arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan, China via Hong Kong last Jan. 21, 2020. The patient sought consult and was admitted in one of the country's government hospitals last January 25 after experiencing mild cough,” the Health department said in a release.

There are a total of 29 patients under investigation as of writing.

Eighteen of which are in Metro Manila, while four are in Central Visayas and three are in Western Visayas. One PUI each was recorded in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and in Davao.

Of the 29 PUIs, 23 patients are currently admitted while five have been discharged under strict monitoring.

The Health department assured that it is on top of the situation and working closely with the World Health Organization.

“I assure the public that the Department of Health is on top of this evolving situation...We are working closely with the hospital where the patient is admitted and have activated the Incident Command System of the said hospital for appropriate management, specifically on infection control, case management and containment,” Duque said in a release

The DOH has recommended the temporary restriction on issuance of visas for travelers coming from Hubei Province in China, issuing travel advisories temporarily discouraging non-essential travel of Filipinos to China, ensuring comprehensive transportation and quarantine plans for Filipinos who opt to voluntarily repatriate conditionally under quarantine for 2 weeks.

Epidemiology Bureau chief Chito Avelino said the Health department is currently searching which flight carriers did the 2019 nCoV-infected patient board and where else did she go in the country. 

“We requested for the flight details, kung ano yung mga flight carriers na sinakyan ng pasyente at kung saan pumunta. We also coordinated with the CHD (Centers for Health Development) Region 7 (Central Visayas) to look at the places they have been to in Cebu and Dumaguete,” Avelino said.

“Then we do the contact tracing for the plane... We do the Rules of 4, four passengers front, back and both sides. Contact these passengers and inform them. They are also checking which establishments the patient has visited to find which employees had direct contact," he added. 

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Future uncertain for volcano island residents after Taal destroyed their homes, way of life
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Destroyed houses and schools were covered in massive deposits of ash. Many animals were buried in desolate sand dunes.
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese man on nCoV watch dies in Manila
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
A 29-year-old Chinese man being monitored at the San Lazaro Hospital for possible novel coronavirus infection has died.
Headlines
fbfb
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were disc...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
DOH launches novel coronavirus-dedicated webpage
2 hours ago
The Department of Health launched a page solely dedicated for information on the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Over 100 groups voice support for rights activist vs threats
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
A solidarity statement for Palabay has collected at least 114 endorsements from organizations in Asia, Africa, Australia....
Headlines
fbfb
FBI case is latest legal issue faced by 'Son of God' Quiboloy and followers
The FBI criminal complaint said that Quiboloy’s church administrators submitted visa applications to allow KOJC members...
3 hours ago
Headlines
3 hours ago
Norwegian envoy's visit seen to boost investor confidence in Basilan
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The Norwegian ambassador was in Basilan Wednesday for a peace dialogue with provincial officials working to maintain...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Metro Manila traffic is the second worst in the world — report
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Motorists lost 257 hours, or 10 days and 17 hours, driving in rush hours over the year as an extra 29 minutes was spent for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with