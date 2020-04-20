Management of Taguig condo to seek legal action vs cops who barged into compound

MANILA, Philippines — The management of a high-end condominium in Taguig City said it will seek legal and civil actions against the policemen enforcing quarantine rules who allegedly barged into its premises and threatened residents “in a very unseemly and agitated way.”
The board of directors of the Pacific Plaza Towers (PPT) in Bonifacio Global City, in a letter to the condominium’s residents, condemned the presence of Philippine National Police personnel in the community as “extremely upsetting, clearly inappropriate and possibly illegal.”
Four members of the PNP entered the building’s premises past 4 p.m. Sunday to check the condominium’s compliance with quarantine guidelines after claiming to have received reports that some of the residents were not practicing physical distancing, not wearing face masks, ignoring restrictions on mass gathering and that PPT had not closed its open areas, its president Erwin Elechicon said.
The cops who were armed and “apparently agitated” threatened to arrest the security staff who attempted to prevent their entry.
Elechicon said the policemen led by Major Joseph Austria went to the back garden and pool area where about at least six residents—all practicing physical distancing—were walking or sitting away from each other, “taking in the afternoon sun.”
“Despite this, the armed policemen, and particularly the major (who did not wear a face mask) accosted some of the residents there (including a member of your board), berated them loudly for not following the guidelines and curtly shouted at them to go away,” the condominium’s president said.
In a video posted by one of the residents on Facebook, a cop can be heard saying: “You, go back! I’ll you (sic) arrest all of you. Can’t you understand the policy of our government? Don’t look at me like that, ah! Please try to cooperate.”
Legal, civil suits
In a statement, the Taguig City government said it has tapped the assistance of the police and other agencies in ensuring that quarantine rules are strictly enforced following reports that common areas in some subdivisions and residential buildings in the city are still open.
“This applies to both public and private establishments as this is for the general welfare of everyone. The ECQ rules and regulations apply equally to all communities,” it said.
Elechicon said the condominium’s management has complied with the guidelines, including shutting down the building’s gym and pool and practicing social distancing and the wearing of masks.
He added that PPT’s legal counsel is already working on the appropriate action, which could include restraining order against similar actions and a criminal complaint against the policemen involved. A civil action for possible violation of the residents’ property and personal rights may be also filed.
Foreigners who are residents of the building have also informed their embassies about the incident and “asked to flag this with the Philippine government contacts they have.”
“It is a disappointment, to say the least, that we should be treated in this way by our authorities. The ‘enemy’ is out there and it’s called COVID-19. It is certainly not us at the Pacific Plaza Towers, where we all feel that we are part of the same team, with the same objective—to remove the source of COVID-19 from our lives,” Elechicon said.
He added: “We do not deserve this; and we certainly should expect an explanation, an assurance of our safety, and due respect from our authorities.”
Abuses during Luzon-wide lockdown
As Philippine authorities impose drastic measures to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus, there have been reports of abuses against quarantine violators.
Last month, curfew violators in Santa Cruz, Laguna were locked up in a dog cage, while quarantine violators of Barangay San Isidro in Parañaque were ordered to sit under the heat of the sun. A video online also showed a youth, presumably a curfew violator, can be seen lying inside a coffin.
A police official was also caught in an ABS-CBN News video last March hitting a resident of the Muslim Town compound in Quiapo, Manila with a stick while shouting expletives. The officer can be also heard on video saying people who leave their homes would be shot.
Early in April, 21 residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City were arrested after demanding food and financial aid during a protest. Accounts of the dispersal said that police violently hit the protesters.
United Nations human rights experts earlier said measures put in place to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus should not be used to suppress human rights.
“We encourage states to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulating this pandemic in order to facilitate the emergence of healthy societies with the rule of law and human rights protections,” they said in March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.
It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.
"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.
"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.
The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.
The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.
People are sneaking into Baguio City despite the strict quarantine regulations, police confirmed Saturday after three people were caught hiding in a cargo truck carrying fruits and vegetables.
Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio City police director, said the three hid inside the cargo truck of H&E Fruits & Vegetables Trading.
Co said they have been receiving persistent reports from the mayor's office of similar incidents but they could not conduct inspections because of restrictions on checking cargo trucks.
To confirm, Co ordered a random spot check on one cargo truck passing through the checkpoint and busted the three. They are now being investigated.
Magalong ordered the police to enforce necessary measures to address this trickery which he said, is putting the city in danger as these persons have been evading quarantine protocols.
Co said two kinds of checkpoints are in place in the city—Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) and Dedicated Control Points (DCPs).
The QCPs are manned by city police are not allowed to check cargo trucks lest they hamper their movements while the DCPs under the Highway Patrol Group are allowed to properly check.
On orders of the mayor, Co coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Cordillera and the HPG for the deployment of highway police to checkpoints manned by city police.
The mayor warned that those who will engage in such unscrupulous activity will be dealt with accordingly. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
San Juan police have blocked a Rolling Store Palengke truck headed to Barangay Greenhills, Addition Hills and Maytunas, former Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito Estrada says in a Facebook post.
Estrada, who ran against Mayor Francis Zamora in 2019, says the RSP might not be able to push through.
"Oras po ng krisis Mayor! Wag kayong mamulitika! (This is a time of crisis, mayor. Don't play politics)," she also says.
Zamora and Estrada's father former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada had previously clashed over the city blocking the rolling stores.
Zamora said last week that the Estradas did not secure a permit from city hall for their mobile market, which makes their operation illegal.
"Hindi puwede na basta sila magbukas. Walang permit, illegal yun (They cannot just open a rolling store. They don't have a permit so that's illegal)," Zamora told reporters.
At least 100 vendors belonging to the Agora Public Market Vendors and Owners Association said they have been affected by the mobile market, which reportedly sells items at half price.
Some of the vendors held a rally in front of the public market to protest the rolling store.
Read more here: Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy | Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that 863 Filipino seafarers from Miami, Florida arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The seafarers came aboard two Boeing-747 Wamos flights chartered by Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Miami, a month after the first Wamos repatriation flight from San Francisco, California.
"This morning's arrivals push the number of our repatriated seafarers above the 12,600 mark and we expect more arrivals in the coming days," says Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola in a statement.
Valenzuela City announces a four-month grace period for tenants of Disiplina Village Bignay and Disiplina Village Ugong through Ordinance No. 691, Series of 2020.
The moratorium, which was declared on April 13, 2020, aims to help residents who are experiencing the effects of the extended Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine.
