Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Taguig said it has tapped the assistance of the police and other agencies in ensuring that quarantine rules are strictly enforced following reports that common areas in some subdivisions and residential buildings in the city are still open.

The Taguig City government issued the statement late Sunday hours after cops allegedly barged into a high-end condominium in Bonifacio Global City and started “screaming” while waving their guns at the residents.

“After the president and IATF’s renewed call to tighten the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, I asked the Philippine National Police and other relevant departments of the city to make sure that all rules on enhanced community quarantine are strictly enforced,” a post on the city government’s Facebook page read.

According to the city government, quarantine rules and regulations include the closure of common areas such as clubhouses, swimming pools and common gardens in subdivisions and residential condominiums as these are areas of congregation.

“This applies to both public and private establishments, as this is for the general welfare of everyone. The ECQ rules and regulations apply equally to all communities. Patas patas po dapat,” it said, adding the city government and the PNP are ready to file charges against individuals who do not comply with the rules.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 189 people in Taguig—24 of whom have recovered, while 14 have died.

The main island of Luzon entered its fifth week of an enhanced community quarantine that is expected to last until at least the end of April. Under the community quarantine, millions were told to stay home, while schools and business establishments were shuttered.

Cops ‘forced their way’ into the community

Joseph Castillo, a resident of Pacific Plaza Towers, said policemen barged into the residential condominium.

“Philippine police unlawfully overran our security and forced their way into our community with guns on our private property today screaming at children of diplomats and foreign government dignitaries sitting with their families while [waving] their guns telling them to go away, to go in their units with no mask on themselves,” he said on a Facebook post Sunday.

In a video posted by Castillo, a cop can be heard saying: “You, go back! I’ll you (sic) arrest all of you. Can’t you understand the policy of our government? Don’t look at me like that, ah! Please try to cooperate.”

Castillo, a bishop of All Nations Fellowship International, said the incident was traumatizing for children.

“My heart breaks for the little kids who were just getting some sunshine before being verbally assaulted by armed men,” he said.

Brig. General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, told Philstar.com that the National Capital Region Police Office is now looking into the incident.

“But as a policy, police will never come inside a private property unless invited by owner or administrator,” Banac said.

United Nations human rights experts earlier said measures put in place to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus should not be used to suppress human rights.

“We encourage states to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulating this pandemic in order to facilitate the emergence of healthy societies with the rule of law and human rights protections,” they said in March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico