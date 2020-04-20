Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Taguig said it has tapped the assistance of the police and other agencies in ensuring that quarantine rules are strictly enforced following reports that common areas in some subdivisions and residential buildings in the city are still open.
The Taguig City government issued the statement late Sunday hours after cops allegedly barged into a high-end condominium in Bonifacio Global City and started “screaming” while waving their guns at the residents.
“After the president and IATF’s renewed call to tighten the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, I asked the Philippine National Police and other relevant departments of the city to make sure that all rules on enhanced community quarantine are strictly enforced,” a post on the city government’s Facebook page read.
According to the city government, quarantine rules and regulations include the closure of common areas such as clubhouses, swimming pools and common gardens in subdivisions and residential condominiums as these are areas of congregation.
“This applies to both public and private establishments, as this is for the general welfare of everyone. The ECQ rules and regulations apply equally to all communities. Patas patas po dapat,” it said, adding the city government and the PNP are ready to file charges against individuals who do not comply with the rules.
The new coronavirus has so far infected 189 people in Taguig—24 of whom have recovered, while 14 have died.
The main island of Luzon entered its fifth week of an enhanced community quarantine that is expected to last until at least the end of April. Under the community quarantine, millions were told to stay home, while schools and business establishments were shuttered.
Cops ‘forced their way’ into the community
Joseph Castillo, a resident of Pacific Plaza Towers, said policemen barged into the residential condominium.
“Philippine police unlawfully overran our security and forced their way into our community with guns on our private property today screaming at children of diplomats and foreign government dignitaries sitting with their families while [waving] their guns telling them to go away, to go in their units with no mask on themselves,” he said on a Facebook post Sunday.
In a video posted by Castillo, a cop can be heard saying: “You, go back! I’ll you (sic) arrest all of you. Can’t you understand the policy of our government? Don’t look at me like that, ah! Please try to cooperate.”
Castillo, a bishop of All Nations Fellowship International, said the incident was traumatizing for children.
“My heart breaks for the little kids who were just getting some sunshine before being verbally assaulted by armed men,” he said.
Brig. General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, told Philstar.com that the National Capital Region Police Office is now looking into the incident.
“But as a policy, police will never come inside a private property unless invited by owner or administrator,” Banac said.
United Nations human rights experts earlier said measures put in place to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus should not be used to suppress human rights.
“We encourage states to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulating this pandemic in order to facilitate the emergence of healthy societies with the rule of law and human rights protections,” they said in March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.
It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.
"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.
"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.
The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.
The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.
People are sneaking into Baguio City despite the strict quarantine regulations, police confirmed Saturday after three people were caught hiding in a cargo truck carrying fruits and vegetables.
Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio City police director, said the three hid inside the cargo truck of H&E Fruits & Vegetables Trading.
Co said they have been receiving persistent reports from the mayor's office of similar incidents but they could not conduct inspections because of restrictions on checking cargo trucks.
To confirm, Co ordered a random spot check on one cargo truck passing through the checkpoint and busted the three. They are now being investigated.
Magalong ordered the police to enforce necessary measures to address this trickery which he said, is putting the city in danger as these persons have been evading quarantine protocols.
Co said two kinds of checkpoints are in place in the city—Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) and Dedicated Control Points (DCPs).
The QCPs are manned by city police are not allowed to check cargo trucks lest they hamper their movements while the DCPs under the Highway Patrol Group are allowed to properly check.
On orders of the mayor, Co coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Cordillera and the HPG for the deployment of highway police to checkpoints manned by city police.
The mayor warned that those who will engage in such unscrupulous activity will be dealt with accordingly. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
San Juan police have blocked a Rolling Store Palengke truck headed to Barangay Greenhills, Addition Hills and Maytunas, former Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito Estrada says in a Facebook post.
Estrada, who ran against Mayor Francis Zamora in 2019, says the RSP might not be able to push through.
"Oras po ng krisis Mayor! Wag kayong mamulitika! (This is a time of crisis, mayor. Don't play politics)," she also says.
Zamora and Estrada's father former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada had previously clashed over the city blocking the rolling stores.
Zamora said last week that the Estradas did not secure a permit from city hall for their mobile market, which makes their operation illegal.
"Hindi puwede na basta sila magbukas. Walang permit, illegal yun (They cannot just open a rolling store. They don't have a permit so that's illegal)," Zamora told reporters.
At least 100 vendors belonging to the Agora Public Market Vendors and Owners Association said they have been affected by the mobile market, which reportedly sells items at half price.
Some of the vendors held a rally in front of the public market to protest the rolling store.
Read more here: Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy | Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that 863 Filipino seafarers from Miami, Florida arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The seafarers came aboard two Boeing-747 Wamos flights chartered by Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Miami, a month after the first Wamos repatriation flight from San Francisco, California.
"This morning's arrivals push the number of our repatriated seafarers above the 12,600 mark and we expect more arrivals in the coming days," says Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola in a statement.
Valenzuela City announces a four-month grace period for tenants of Disiplina Village Bignay and Disiplina Village Ugong through Ordinance No. 691, Series of 2020.
The moratorium, which was declared on April 13, 2020, aims to help residents who are experiencing the effects of the extended Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine.
