With complaint filed, DOJ to 'immediately' set probe into Pimentel's quarantine violations

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice will immediately set preliminary investigation into the criminal complaint filed against Sen. Koko Pimentel who breached quarantine protocols amid the state of public health emergency.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the department “[has] been waiting for the filing of this complaint.”

“Now that it has been filed, the justice department will immediately schedule the preliminary investigation on such date as may be appropriate, considering the current lockdown in Metro Manila,” Guevarra added.

Criminal complaint vs Pimentel

Earlier Monday, private lawyer Rico Quicho said he filed, through electronic mail, a complaint against Pimentel before the DOJ.

The lawmaker is accused of violating Republic Act 11332 and its implementing rules and other Department of Health guidelines, Quicho added.

RA 11332 is the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. It punishes “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

The Makati Medical Center previously admonished Pimentel for breaking containment protocols when he brought his then-pregnant wife to the hospital while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. He said he was at MMC when he learned that he had tested positive.

Guevarra assured the public that the DOJ “will apply the law fairly and uniformly, regardless of the status of the respondent.”

He also clarified that the investigation at the DOJ is separate from, and will be done without prejudice to, the National Bureau Investigation’s fact-finding investigation.

The bureau earlier said they will invite Pimentel to explain his breaking quarantine protocol after the senator’s quarantine period is over.

Earlier, when he was asked about a potential investigation into Pimentel’s accountability, Guevarra replied: “As I have said before, during abnormal times like these, when people are prone to commit mistakes or violations of the law, the DOJ will temper the rigor of the law with human compassion."

“Leave it us to determine whether a motu proprio (on one's own initiative) investigation by the NBI would still be necessary,” Guevarra then-added.