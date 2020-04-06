Pimentel slapped with complaint for breaching quarantine protocols

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:56 p.m.) — A private lawyer on Monday morning filed a criminal complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols.

Lawyer Rico Quicho wrote on Facebook that he submitted before noon a letter-complaint against Pimentel, “detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of Republic Act 11332 and its implementing rules and other [Department of Health] regulations.”

RA 11332 is the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

Quicho submitted his complaint to the Department of Justice through electronic mail. The complaint also referenced an online petition that has gathered 200,000 signatures, Quicho, the former spokesman of ex-Vice President Jejomar Binay, added.

The lawyer earlier said he was coordinating with different medical associations, individuals and concerned citizens in readying the complaint.

“As a lawyer and advocate of the rule of law, I cannot in good conscience allow the reckless actions of Senator Koko Pimentel to be brushed aside so easily. He blatantly violated laws, which put the lives and health of frontliners and even ordinary citizens at grave risk,” Quicho also said.

The lawyer also pointed out that Pimentel had a ”categorically admitted to his breach without remorse.”

“With this, I hope the DOJ will swiftly act and pursue legal actions against [Pimentel]. We trust that DOJ will be true to its commitment to the Filipino people to uphold the rule of law without fear or favor,” he added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra previously said the DOJ “will investigate and resolve Sen. Koko Pimentel’s case in exactly the same way that the DOJ handles all other cases brought before it.”

Pimentel apologizes

Pimentel on March 25 announced he tested positive on the novel coronavirus disease.

On the same day, Makati Medical Center denounced Pimentel’s “irresponsible and reckless action” as he entered the premises of the hospital’s Medical Center Delivery Room Complex on the evening of March 24.

Pimentel has since apologized for breaking the hospital’s containment protocols.

MMC said they “noted” Pimentel’s apology.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation said it will summon Pimentel for an investigation after the lawmaker finishes his quarantine period.