LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Nograles said there is a need to set the parameters to determine if the government’s measures were able to flatten the curve or stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.
Boy Santos/File
COVID-19 task force: No decision yet on extension of Luzon quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has not yet reached a decision on whether to extend the quarantine across Luzon and parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

However, Nograles said the task force has approved the guidelines which will be considered in the decision for the quarantine’s extension, partial lifting or selective implementation in particular areas.

RELATED: Task force to determine lockdown’s possible extension

Among the criteria to be considered include local trends in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Particularly, the disease’s epidemiological curve will be assessed for data like doubling time, acceleration and deceleration.

RELATED: COVID-19 strategy: Here's how Philippines can combat the pandemic, according to a data scientist

The capacity of the Philippine healthcare system will also be considered, alongside social, economic and security factors.

RELATED: Lockdown must be extended for months to prevent Italy-like scenario, data scientist says

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE ON EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 strategy: Here's how Philippines can combat the pandemic, according to a data scientist
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Three weeks into the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine Luzon, the national government has yet to decide...
Headlines
fbfb
7-year-old girl is Philippines’ youngest COVID-19 fatality
18 hours ago
The new virus has infected 3,018 in the country—only 52 of whom have recovered.
Headlines
fbfb
First casualty? Agusan man shot dead at checkpoint
By Ben Serrano | 12 hours ago
A drunk 63-year-old man who allegedly complained about government food packs during the quarantine and made a commotion on...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI going after social media users who criticize government, too
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Diokno said the NBI “is now going after even ordinary citizens for simply airing their sentiments on the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Cash aid distribution starts in NCR, 6 regions
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The distribution of the P200-billion cash assistance to those hardest hit by measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
News stories on Duterte’s ‘shoot them’ remark trends in COVID-stricken West states
By Marlon Luistro | 13 minutes ago
As countries worry about how their governments will save their economies, news reports of some news outlets in four countries...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
OCD distributes China-made PPEs to public hospitals
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense has distributed to six government hospitals China-made personal protective equipment for health...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palm Sunday goes virtual
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
A virtual blessing of palm fronds will be held on Palm Sunday tomorrow.
Headlines
fbfb
Bong Go urges quick provision of one-time financial assistance to LGUs
April 4, 2020 - 12:00am
After recommending earlier to the Executive Department the grant of one-time ‘Bayanihan’ financial assistance to cities and municipalities, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go reiterated...
12 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Mass testing for COVID to start April 14
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
“Massive” testing of persons under investigation (PUIs) for possible coronavirus disease 2019 infection and those...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with