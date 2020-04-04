COVID-19 task force: No decision yet on extension of Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has not yet reached a decision on whether to extend the quarantine across Luzon and parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

However, Nograles said the task force has approved the guidelines which will be considered in the decision for the quarantine’s extension, partial lifting or selective implementation in particular areas.

RELATED: Task force to determine lockdown’s possible extension

Among the criteria to be considered include local trends in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Particularly, the disease’s epidemiological curve will be assessed for data like doubling time, acceleration and deceleration.

RELATED: COVID-19 strategy: Here's how Philippines can combat the pandemic, according to a data scientist

The capacity of the Philippine healthcare system will also be considered, alongside social, economic and security factors.

RELATED: Lockdown must be extended for months to prevent Italy-like scenario, data scientist says

This is a developing story and will be updated.