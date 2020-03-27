Gabriela denounces harassment of women at checkpoints

MANILA, Philippines — Gabriela Women’s Party condemned the harassment of a woman perpetrated by a law enforcement personnel at a quarantine checkpoint in Makati as it called on the government to investigate the abuses allegedly committed by the military and the police.
Gabriela made the statement Friday after Interkasyon reported the account of a woman who was harassed in a checkpoint during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The woman said she gave her driver’s license and quarantine pass to a law enforcement officer when she passed through the checkpoint. But when she got her license back, she discovered that the military personnel inserted his number.
The woman also said that when she refused to remove her helmet and face mask, the officer replied: “O bakit? Pulis ako!” (Why? I am a cop!)
When her tweet went viral, similar stories of alleged harassment also surfaced on social media.
“Since when did giving your personal phone number to an AFP-PNP personnel become a quarantine pass just so you could proceed through a checkpoint? Women are already at heightened risk of violence and abuse amid the intensifying containment measures and the AFP-PNP are making the situation even worse than it already is,” Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Party-list) said.
Brosas said the incident illustrates that the Philippines “has the worst case of police and military abuses perpetrated at the height of a virus outbreak.”
“It also speaks of how Duterte’s brand of brazen misogyny is being imbibed and exercised by the police and military forces,” she added.
Safe Spaces Act
It is illegal to force anyone to disclose their personal details such as “name, contact and social media details or destination” under the Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act.
It is also prohibited for someone to make any kind of advance—whether physical or verbal—that is deemed “unwanted” and has “threatened one’s sense of personal space and physical safety.”
Those found to violate the law can be penalized for up to P10,000 and face imprisonment for up to 30 days.
“May I remind the police and military forces that the law is not suspended and those who man checkpoints are not immune to it,” Brosas said.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Filipino seafarers repatriated from coronavirus-infected Grand Princess cruise ship calls on the government to test all crew members before their 14-day quarantine ends on Sunday.
The 538 seafarers are currently quarantined at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac but testing remains "random" and "unsystematic". Those who tested positive were sent to Bataan.
"If the politicians and their families are able to avail of testing, then we, who were exposed continuously to COVID-19 for a long time, need and deserve the testing even more," the group said in an open letter.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. informs members of the diplomatic community that foreign governments would have to take full responsibility in mounting sweeper flights from the Philippines and back to their countries starting Friday.
In an online video conference, the DFA chief told the diplomatic corps that the last of sweeper flights funded by the Philippines ended on Thursday.
Locsin also said foreign nationals should return to their home countries while flights are still available. Otherwise, they would have to stay in the Philippines until the end of the enhanced community quarantine period.
"If that is the case, he advised foreign missions on the steps that they should take in the coming days and weeks with regard to assisting their nationals who are still in the Philippines while the ECQ is enforced," the DFA said in a statement. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Tourism Secretary Bernadette “Berna” Romulo-Puyat says she is on quarantine after being exposed to Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. who tested positive for COVID-19.
"I will be undergoing self-quarantine as I was exposed to him [Santos] in a meeting last March 20," Puyat says.
"Since I do not show any signs nor symptoms, I will not be having myself tested in order to save the limited supply of testing kits to people who truly need it. By staying at home, I will not put anyone I come in contact with at risk," she adds.
The United States' Indo-Pacific Command operating in the western Pacific called off this year's military exercises with the Philippines due to concerned for the health and safety of the participating forces.
In a statement, Adm. Philip Davidson said the cancelation is in accordance with international travel restrictions of both the U.S. Department of Defense and the Philippines in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of the health and safety of both countries’ forces, it is prudent to cancel Balikatan 2020," Davidson said.
(Updated 7:49 p.m.) Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap announces the province will be on lockdown after midnight on Sunday, March 29, after the province confirms two COVID-19 cases.
The province has two COVID-19 cases: A 75-year-old woman from Paniqui and a 39-year-old man from Gerona.
As of March 26, Tarlac province has recorded 17,040 PUMs, 174 mild PUIs, 39 severe PUIs and nine deaths.
The province is still waiting for results for 25 tests from RITM.
She says guidelines for the lockdown will be disseminated through town and barangay officials on Friday, March 27.
All of Luzon is already under an enhanced community quarantine that President Rodrigo Duterte has said is "like a lockdown." — Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending