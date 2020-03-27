LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This composite photo shows Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat at the sidelines of a press briefing early this March and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana delivering a national Defense college of the Philippines Alumni forum on Feb. 4, 2019.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel; The Star/Michael Varcas
Lorenzana, Puyat on self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19-infected exec
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The heads of the Department of National Defense and Department of Tourism will undergo self-quarantine effective Friday after being exposed to Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had close proximity with Santos during the turnover of medical supplies at the Villamor Airbase last March 21 and the second was last Monday at the General Headquarters and at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Manila.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, on the other hand, said she was last exposed to Santos in a meeting held last March 20.

Both Lorenzana and Puyat said they are asymptomatic, or do not have any symptoms of the fatal coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms but protocol says I have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Lorenzana said.

Puyat, for her part, said she will not have herself tested for COVID-19.

“Since I do not show any signs nor symptoms, I will not be having myself tested in order to save the limited supply of testing kits to people who truly need it,” Puyat said.

“By staying at home, I will not put anyone I come in contact with at risk. The safety of those around me is my priority,” she added.

Puyat assured the public that her self-quarantine will not stop her from doing her job.

“We, in the Department of Tourism (DOT), have been working remotely from each other since the start of the Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the tourism chief said.

“Our locations will not beset us from fulfilling our duties to serve our tourists and stakeholders in this time of need,” she added.

Meanwhile, Presidential Security Group chief Col. Jesus Durante III recommended a lockdown of the Malacañang Complex. He also asked all PSG personnel to undergo quarantine as precautionary measure against COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, several officials announced that they have contracted the coronavirus disease.

Aside from Santos, among the officials who recently tested positive are Senators Miguel Zubiri, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Sonny Angara, as well as House Committee on Appropriations chair Eric Yap (ACT-CIS Rep), Rep. Henry Villarica (4th District, Bulacan), among others.

The country has so far recorded 707 COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 28 recoveries.

The DOH which only conducts around 200 tests daily was earlier criticized for supposedly prioritizing VIP on COVID-19 detection despite limited supply of test kits and few diagnostic laboratories.

The health agency, however, denied the allegations last Monday saying “that there is no policy for VIP treatment and that all specimens are being processed on a first-in, first-out basis.”

It said the “criteria for testing all patients follows published screening protocols. But it also said there is “courtesy accorded to officials holding positions of national security and public health.”

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that some politicians directly asked the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the main testing laboratory, to run COVID-19 tests on them.

“There were direct request made to the RITM by the ‘VIP’. I have no details of each one of them that had requested for testing,” Duque said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 DELFIN LORENZANA DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM DOH FRANCISCO DUQUE III NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PSG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
1 day ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
17 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines up by 96, total now at 803
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 minutes ago
The main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s population, is in the second week of an enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
DepEd releases guidelines on utilizing schools as quarantine areas
26 minutes ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued Office Memorandum SEC 2020-002 designating regional directors with the responsibility...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gabriela denounces harassment of women at checkpoints
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Gabriela Women's Party said the incident illustrates that the Philippines “has the worst case of police and military...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Paolo Duterte apologizes for son Omar, vows to deal with his 'impertinence'
2 hours ago
House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte apologized that his son, Omar, cut the line when he bought groceries at S&R Membership...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Officials deny rumors of total, extended lockdown amid COVID-19 threat
4 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles asked the public to wait for official announcements.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with