DOH: No VIP treatment on testing but courtesy given to important officials

MANILA, Philippines — The health department insisted that some officials were tested due to the earlier guidelines allowing those with exposure to confirmed cases or had traveled to areas with local transmission to get tested.

The Department of Health issued this statement Monday afternoon after government officials were criticized for using their position to get tested even when they did not have symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a strict qualification the department has implemented on other patients.

"The DOH assures the public that there is no policy for VIP treatment and that all specimens are being processed on a first-in, first out basis. With courtesy accorded to officials holding positions of national security and public health," the agency said.

DOH insisted that some government officials were tested due to the earlier guidelines allowing those who have exposure to positive cases or travel to areas with local transmission to get tested.

Under the revised protocol, only persons under investigations with mild symptoms who are elderly, with underlying condition, immunocompromised and admitted PUIs in severe and critical condition are eligible for testing.

The Philippines reported 396 COVID-19 cases, with 33 deaths related to the disease as of midday on Monday.

