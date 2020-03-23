LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Homeless children sit inside a restaurant in Quezon City in Manila after the shop converted parts of its premises into a shelter for the homeless amid the island-wide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on March 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
DOH: No VIP treatment on testing but courtesy given to important officials
(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The health department insisted that some officials were tested due to the earlier guidelines allowing those with exposure to confirmed cases or had traveled to areas with local transmission to get tested.

The Department of Health issued this statement Monday afternoon after government officials were criticized for using their position to get tested even when they did not have symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a strict qualification the department has implemented on other patients.

"The DOH assures the public that there is no policy for VIP treatment and that all specimens are being processed on a first-in, first out basis. With courtesy accorded to officials holding positions of national security and public health," the agency said.

DOH insisted that some government officials were tested due to the earlier guidelines allowing those who have exposure to positive cases or travel to areas with local transmission to get tested.

Under the revised protocol, only persons under investigations with mild symptoms who are elderly, with underlying condition, immunocompromised and admitted PUIs in severe and critical condition are eligible for testing.

The Philippines reported 396 COVID-19 cases, with 33 deaths related to the disease as of midday on Monday. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'A casualty of war': Young cardiologist passes away due to COVID-19
1 day ago
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) claimed the life of another health practitioner on Saturday afternoon. 
Headlines
fbfb
Mass testing depends on resource adequacy — Duque
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“What is your definition of mass testing? In the end, it is still the number of test kits that will determine how many...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
5 hours ago
Headlines
Tolentino sorry for having COVID-19 test done
6 hours ago
Tolentino said that if he tested positive for COVID-19, he would have posted it as well to inform those who came in contact...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: Human rights, writ of habeas corpus remain during state of national emergency, calamity
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
"[R]estrictions must also follow human rights standards, such that they should be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and should...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
P500 hazard pay for gov't personnel 'physically' at work during Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte authorized the grant of hazard pay to government workers reporting to work amid the Luzon-wide enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Rapid testing kits not recommended for use — DOH
2 hours ago
"Ang ating rapid test kits hindi nirerekomenda ng DOH na gamitin natin ito," she said. 
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines' COVID-19 tally reaches 462 with 82 additional cases
3 hours ago
(2nd update) With the addition of 82 detections, the Philippines' latest count of novel coronavirus infections rose to 462...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DoTr apologizes for sharing link to poem 'thanking' coronavirus
4 hours ago
The Department of Transportation on Monday morning apologized for its post sharing the link to a poem “thanking”...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
LIVE: Special Congress session on COVID-19
6 hours ago
The House and Senate will be meeting separately.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with