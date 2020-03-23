LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this Feb. 3, 2020 screenshot, RITM Director Celia Carlos answers questions from the media at the Laging Handa press briefing in Malacañang.
RTVM screengrab
RITM chief stays, says Duque
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 8:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine is staying, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Monday.

“Dr. (Celia) Carlos will remain. I corrected that already,” Duque said.

The health chief was reacting to the Department Order 2020-1011 that made rounds in social media on Sunday, supposedly appointing Health Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago as officer-in-charge of RITM.

“He (Santiago) is really put there as an oversight... His job is to help Dr. Carlos to expand the number of testing centers,” Duque clarified.

RITM houses the country’s lone testing center for coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) and many speculated that the order assigning Santiago as OIC, which essentially meant Carlos being booted out, was because Carlos refused to prioritize VIP patients in testing.

Senators, local officials and other public servants are being criticized for using their position to get direct access to COVID-19 testing, even if they do not have symptoms of the disease, a strict qualification the Health department has implemented in other patients.

Earlier, Duque justified the testing for officials, saying they are qualified under looser directions for testing that allows persons under investigation, even asymptomatic, to get tested. Rules had been revised late February as supply of testing kits get stretched from the number of PUIs.

After around 100,000 donated testing kits finally arrived over the weekend, the government is set to open five new testing centers across the archipelago this week.

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

March 22, 2020 - 6:37pm

More than 500 members of the staff of the UST hospital are under quarantine for possible novel coronavirus, The Varsitarian—the university's official student publication—reports.

Among those under quarantine are consultants, fellows, nurses and aides who have been exposed to confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients.

March 22, 2020 - 3:44pm

The Senate will seek to declare a state of national emergency and grant President Rodrigo Duterte "emergency powers subject to...limitations," including reports to Congress on orders and other issuances under those powers.

According to a draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by Philstar.com after ABS-CBN News first reported the story, the proposed Bayanihan Act of 2020 seeks to grant the president powers to "ensure that all Local Government Units are acting in line with the rules, regulations and directives issued by the National Government."

It also authorizes Duterte to, "when the public interest so requires, temporarily take over or direct the operation of any privately-owned public utility or business affected with public interest to be used in addressing the needs of the public" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

March 22, 2020 - 1:47pm

Pasig City will not be issuing Quarantine Passes, Mayor Vico Sotto announces Sunday.

"Upon clarification with the [PNP National Capital Region Police Office] and [Joint Task Force CV Shield]: We do not need Quarantine Passes within Pasig jurisdiction," Sotto says in an announcement on social media.

"Wag na natin dagdagan ang requirements. Magiging karagdagang person-to-person contact lang ito. Subject to abuse and misuse din ito," he also says.

(Let's not add to the requirements. This will just be an additional person-to-person contact. It is also subject to abuse and misuse.)

More here: What are quarantine passes and why are they handed out during Luzon-wide lockdown?

March 22, 2020 - 12:33pm

Globe Telecom announces that its HomeSURF199 will receive a big data boost amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The data allocation will be from 22GB to 30GB, starting March 21 to April 21.

March 22, 2020 - 9:17am

The city government of Las Piñas imposes a 24-hour curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of this writing, there is no ordinance yet about the 24-hour curfew. 

