LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The COVID-19 test kit developed by scientists from the University of the Philippines is presented at the Philippine Genome Center in Quezon City on March 12, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines will have enough COVID-19 testing kits — Duque
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is optimistic that the Philippines will have enough testing kits as it grapples with the rapidly rising cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said 500 testing kits from South Korea arrived last Friday and about 5,000 to 10,000 units more are expected to be delivered this week. He said his agency has also received 2,000 testing kits from China and another 10,000 units may arrive on Wednesday.

"Slowly, we are acquiring the capability to test many people," Duque said at a press briefing Monday night in Malacañang.

"I think we will have enough (testing kits)...We can enhance our capability to examine the throat and nose swabs of the PUIs (patients under investigation)... We really need to ensure their quality and accuracy," he added.

Health officials previously admitted that the lack of testing kits may have caused the possible "underreporting" of COVID-19 cases. The Philippines has 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Duque said for now, most of the testing kits being used came from the World Health Organization. He noted that the provision of testing kits by the international body may be affected by global supply chain limitations.

To address the problem, the University of the Philippines Manila National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) worked with the private sector and invented a machine that conducts  rapid diagnostic tests. Duque said experts are conducting tests to ensure the accuracy of the machine.

"So once of all these are satisfied and after say 200 to 300 parallel runs are achieved with high level of confidence as to the results, it can be rolled out in the UP-NIH lab or in the LCP (Lung Center of the Philippines) lab or in the five sub-national labs," the health chief said.

"For now, there are limitations...We need to rationalize the testing in the face of limitations," he added.

Duque noted that his agency has P240 million budget for testing approved by the economic team last week.

"That’s on top of the donations coming from Sokor (South Korea) and China," he said.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
19 hours ago
Headlines
Luzon airports to be closed on Friday
6 hours ago
All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Panelo says Korea did total lockdown; eating bananas and gargling prevent COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo at the press briefing dropped a number of questionable claims. We look into...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
US pledges P139 million aid to Philippines for COVID-19 response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The assistance aims to strengthen specimen transport system and laboratory capacity in the Philippines to accurately and rapidly...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
New House employee tests positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
This comes just days after the announcement of a 41-year-old House employee's passing.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Robredo's office distributes protective gear to health workers, to provide shuttle service for frontliners
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Robredo’s office said it has already delivered the first batch of 7,350 PPE sets for 490 health workers.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
UN experts: Emergency measures to fight COVID-19 shouldn't be used to suppress human rights
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
UN human rights experts stressed that emergency declarations should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
On a roll: The psychology behind toilet paper panic
By Issam Ahmed | 5 hours ago
It's a scene that's become familiar around the world: From the US to France to Australia, rows of empty supermarket shelves...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with