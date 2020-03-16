LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
According to the embassy, the new test kits, which were jointly donated by Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation, can yield results within three hours.
Release / Chinese Embassy Manila on Twitter
Chinese Embassy donates COVID-19 test kits to Philippines
(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy announced on Monday that donated test kits from China have arrived in the Philippines. 

According to the embassy, the new test kits, which were jointly donated by Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation, can yield results within three hours. 

The country's lack of testing kits has, for many, added to the uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials from the Philippine General Hospital have emphasized that early screening can help quell the spread of the virus. 

But on Monday, March 9, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that supplies for testing were limited, which may mean an underreporting of cases.

READ: Early screening can quell COVID-19 spread — PGH

In an earlier text message, Duque told Philstar.com that patients were only tested "just three times" per day with “about 200 to 250 people” getting tested each day at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) where tests could take up to 48 hours.

"We feel the same as the Philippine people are going through difficult times. We will do our utmost to help," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a tweet.

READ: How the Department of Health processes potential COVID-19 cases

According to the country's Food and Drug Administration, no company thus far has submitted the necessary licenses to operate and certificates of product registration from national regulatory agencies, despite many companies coming out with supposed test kits of their own. 

This meant that there were no COVID-19 test kits registered and made available to the public, they said in a statement. 

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian has informed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea that China was ready to extend more support if need be, they said. 

The novel coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China and has since been confirmed in 140 patients in the Philippines. 

As of this writing, there are currently some 156,000 patients of the new virus around the globe. — Franco Luna with reports from Agence France-Presse 

CHINESE EMBASSY IN THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and community quarantine of Metro Manila.
3 days ago
Headlines
Fact check: Panelo says Korea did total lockdown; eating bananas and gargling prevent COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo at the press briefing dropped a number of questionable claims. We look into...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: No more fourth quarter exams for students in NCR
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Schools are directed to apply a “grading formula” for the computation of their final grades for the last quarter...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(11th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
8 hours ago
Headlines
Deaths climb to 12 as Philippines reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Chinese Embassy donates COVID-19 test kits to Philippines
2 hours ago
The Chinese Embassy announced on Monday that donated test kits from China have arrived in the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Migz Zubiri tests positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Zubiri is among the senators who placed themselves on self-quarantine after a resource person who attended a Senate hearing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
LIST: Local government units that have declared curfews
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Here's a running list of cities that have issued curfew ordinances. 
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Courts scale down operations but ready for petitions related to lockdown
5 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Monday issued Administrative Circular 31-2020, announcing that all courts nationwide will scale down...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Hazard pay for health workers, other 'frontliners' vs COVID-19 pushed
8 hours ago
Hontiveros said that health workers do not only need face makes and protective wear. "They also need additional takehome pay...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with