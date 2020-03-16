Islamic religious activities in Metro Manila, other areas under COVID-19 quarantine temporarily suspended

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on Monday said it is suspending all religious gatherings in Metro Manila and other areas under community quarantine to curb the risk of the new coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier prohibited mass gatherings in the capital region for a month until April 14 to contain the spread of the virus. A number of areas outside Metro Manila also followed suit.

After discussion with the Ulama and Imam Association of the Philippines and the Imam Council of the Philippines, the NCMF said the following religious activities will be temporarily suspended:

Jumaat or congregational prayers in all mosques and prayer rooms in Metro Manila and other areas where there is a community quarantine or lockdown

Ijtima or johoor or large religious gatherings of Tabligh followers

Multaqa or mass Islamic seminar

Madrasah or Toril classes

Individuals may still worship inside mosque or prayer rooms as long as stringent social distancing of at least one meter from each other is observed.

“Everyone is encouraged to pray at home and stay at home,” the NCMF said.

A Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City was temporarily shut down for disinfection after a man who frequently visited the place tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The man and his wife eventually died.

The Philippines has so far reported 140 infections, including 12 fatalities, since the country first detected case in late January.

Globally, there have been more than 169,000 infections and over 6,500 confirmed deaths from the virus that originated in central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.