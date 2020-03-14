LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Commuters don face masks to protect themselves against the 2019 coronavirus disease while travelling through the Light Rail Transit system on March 12, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
First Mindanao COVID-19 death announced by DOH
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 10:06 a.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday morning confirmed one COVID-19 death, bringing the total mortality count in the Philippines to six.

"Patient PH40 expired late evening of March 13 from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to Severe Pneumonia with concomitant Acute Kidney Injury,” the Health Department said in a release.

The 54-year-old patient, a Lanao del Sur resident, is the country's 40th local case. He first experienced symptoms on February 24 and was admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center on March 3.

He was confirmed for the virus that causes COVID-19 on March 11, announced dead just days after.

He is the first patient confirmed to be a resident of Mindanao, based on the department's data.

