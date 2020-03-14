First Mindanao COVID-19 death announced by DOH

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 10:06 a.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday morning confirmed one COVID-19 death, bringing the total mortality count in the Philippines to six.

"Patient PH40 expired late evening of March 13 from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to Severe Pneumonia with concomitant Acute Kidney Injury,” the Health Department said in a release.

The 54-year-old patient, a Lanao del Sur resident, is the country's 40th local case. He first experienced symptoms on February 24 and was admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center on March 3.

He was confirmed for the virus that causes COVID-19 on March 11, announced dead just days after.

He is the first patient confirmed to be a resident of Mindanao, based on the department's data.