People make their way through streets of the central business district of Sydney on March 12, 2020.
AFP/Saaed Khan
Australian gov't: Two people with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus
(Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 10:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two people with history of travel to the Philippines tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Australia, the New South Wales government said Friday.

The 34-year-old male and his companion, also a 34-year-old female went to the Philippines. Both were “not infectious on flight.”

The incubation period of the new virus—between catching the virus and starting to have symptoms—range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days.

The two were identified by the New South Wales government as Patients 88 and 89. No other details were given.

It is not known whether the two caught the virus while in the Philippines or elsewhere.

Earlier, a woman based in Australia contracted the infection after returning from the Philippines.

Australia has so far recorded 156 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including three deaths.

In the Philippines, the number of new coronavirus cases rose to 64 Monday with five deaths.

The World Health Organization said the new coronavirus outbreak is a “controllable pandemic” if countries step up measures to tackle it.

There are more than 125,000 infections across the globes and 4,600 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

