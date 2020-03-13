LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Commuters don face masks to protect themselves against the 2019 coronavirus disease while travelling through the Light Rail Transit system on March 12, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rise to 64
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 9:20pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 9:50 p.m.) — Twelve new coronavirus disease infections were confirmed in the Philippines on Friday, raising the country’s total to 64, a day after the government announced a new set of measures in a bid to contain the contagion.

Since the country first detected an infection in late January, five people have died from the disease that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Four of the five virus-related deaths in the Philippines were reported this week.

The country’s new confirmed cases are the following:

 

  • PH53: A 30-year-old male from Mandaluyong City. He is admitted at The Medical City.
  • PH54: A 40-year-old male from Pasig City. He was brought to Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center.
  • PH55: A 59-year-old female. She is confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center.
  • PH56: A 41-year-old male. He is being treated at St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City
  • PH57: A 65-year-old male. He is admitted at The Medical City.
  • PH58: A 45-year-old female from Makati City. She was brought to The Medical City.
  • PH59: A 27-year-old male. He is being treated at the Makati Medical Center.
  • PH60: A 49-year-old male from Makati City. He is being treated at St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City.
  • PH61: A 70-year-old female. She is admitted at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
  • PH62: A 35-year-old female. She was brought to Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center.
  • PH63: A 33-year-old male from Rizal. He is confined at Marikina Valley Medical Center. 
  • PH64: A 32-year-old male from Manila. He is being treated at Bataan St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center.

The Department of Health said it is conducting intensive information-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases. 

Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and immunosuppression are vulnerable to COVID-19. 

President Rodrigo Duterte, during a nationally televised address, announced plans to halt domestic travel to and from Metro Manila—home to nearly 13 million people—as the Philippines raised its alarm to Code Red Sub-Level 2.

“It’s a lockdown. There is no struggle of power here. It is a matter of protecting and defending you from COVID-19,” Duterte said.

He also announced a ban on mass gatherings, extended school closure and prohibition on the entry of foreigners from places where the virus is spreading.

“The decision to implement a community quarantine was made in the best interest of the public. I enjoin everyone—young and old—to cooperate fully with our government,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. 

He also urged the public to stop hoarding hygiene and sanitation products. 

“It does not help us fight off COVID-19. Realize that when you hoard, you are being part of the problem by denying the rest of your fellowmen the means to protect themselves,” Duque said. 

Cases globally now stand at more than 125,000 and 4,600 deaths. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 13, 2020 - 9:18pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 13, 2020 - 9:18pm

Twelve more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 64.

March 13, 2020 - 8:14pm

AirAsia offers no penalties for voluntary travel changes of passengers for all domestic and international flights in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 scare.

March 13, 2020 - 7:01pm

The House of Representatives announces suspension of work from March 16 to April 12 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

March 13, 2020 - 6:57pm

The Bangsamoro local government minister starts an anti-COVID-19 self-quarantine after attending a Senate hearing on March 10.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, also spokesperson of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and other senior BARMM officials participated in joint hearing called for by the Senate committees on local government and finance.

The speaker of the 80-member BARMM parliament, lawyer Ali Pangalian Balindong, and Regional Executive Secretary Abdulrauf Macacua, were also present in the hearing. — The STAR/John Unson

March 13, 2020 - 5:33pm

Mayor Joy Belmonte declares a state of calamity due to COVID-19 in Quezon City.

