LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Staff members wearing face masks are seen at the departure hall of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on March 10, 2020.
AFP/Philip Fong
DOH: 3 more foreigners with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three more foreigners with history of travel to the Philippines contracted the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

At a briefing with the House committee on health, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said foreign nationals from Japan, Singapore and South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Philippines.

Duque said a Japanese who stayed in the Philippines for nine days is currently confined at a hospital in Japan.

A Singaporean was found to have been infected with the new virus after staying in the Philippines for only three days.

A South Korean with an “extensive” travel history in the country also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient stayed in the Philippines for two months, Duque said.

The DOH previously confirmed that a 38-year-old Taiwanese male, a 44-year-old Japanese man and a woman based in Australia contracted the infection after returning to their countries from the Philippines.

But Duque said last week that the two men may have caught the virus elsewhere.

The incubation period of the new virus—between catching the virus and starting to have symptoms—range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 33 on Tuesday.

Of the confirmed infections, two have recovered, while 30 are still being treated in hospitals. The Philippines reported one death in February—a tourist from Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 117,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,250 on Wednesday.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 11, 2020 - 1:46pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 11, 2020 - 1:46pm

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will shoulder the costs of testing for COVID-19 in hospitals. 

March 11, 2020 - 12:00pm

Theater group Repertory Philippines says they will proceed with all of its scheduled shows this season, including the openight night for "Anna in the Tropics" on March 13. 

“While we usually have a cocktail reception for opening, we have decided to cancel the reception at 630PM for everyone's safety,” it says. 

March 11, 2020 - 10:04am

The Department of Education will stagger the conduct of final examinations from March 16-20 in the National Capital Region to reduce the number of students in school at a given time, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says in an official statement.

For schools outside the capital, March 11 to 13 will be for holding examinations or to catch up with lessons and class requirements. "All remaining 4th Quarter Examinations for the week of March 16 to 20 [will be conducted] on similar staggered basis. Students shall come to school next week (March 16 to 20) on the day of their respective examination schedules."

March 11, 2020 - 8:39am

The Medical City in Pasig temporarily stops admitting all patients under investigation (PUIs) as the hospital is already at its full capacity.

The hospital is currently taking care of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several admitted PUIs. 

"While our patients are our primary concern, we cannot ignore the fact that a healthy and safe workforce is imperative to sustain the level and quality of care that we provide to our currently admitted patients," Karl Evans Henson, director of the Hospital Infection Control and Epidemiology Center, said in a statement.

March 10, 2020 - 9:02pm

A fifth Filipino worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID), Foreign Affairs Secretary Brigido Dulay says in a tweet.

Citing information from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, Dukay says the worker is asymptomatic and is under in a quarantine facility.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines jump to 33
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 110,000 cases of infection. The death toll reached...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls on Fil-Ams to vote for Trump
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Filipino-Americans should support the reelection of US President Donald Trump, President Duterte said in a televised press...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace eyes four-day workweek, flexi-work
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Malacañang is looking at allowing government workers to have a four-day workweek and flexi-work arrangements as part...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
4 days ago
Headlines
House OKs 100% foreign ownership in power, transport and communications
21 hours ago
"This narrow definition of public utilities seeks to bypass the current Constitutional limits on foreign ownership of public...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
LIST: Class suspensions outside NCR
2 hours ago
The DOH raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1, which means there is anticipation of “possible...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DepEd staggers fourth quarter examinations amid COVID-19 threat
4 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that the department is directing schools in the National Capital Region to “schedule...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
COVID cases in Philippines reach 33
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Nine more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have been documented by the Department of Health, raising the total number of...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
NTC to issue provisional authority to ABS-CBN
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN may temporarily heave a sigh of relief after the National Telecommunications Commission said yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Use of UP-developed COVID test kits OK’d
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
With the country now under a state of public health emergency, the Food and Drug Administration has decided to allow the use...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with