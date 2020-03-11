DOH: 3 more foreigners with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Three more foreigners with history of travel to the Philippines contracted the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
At a briefing with the House committee on health, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said foreign nationals from Japan, Singapore and South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Philippines.
Duque said a Japanese who stayed in the Philippines for nine days is currently confined at a hospital in Japan.
A Singaporean was found to have been infected with the new virus after staying in the Philippines for only three days.
A South Korean with an “extensive” travel history in the country also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient stayed in the Philippines for two months, Duque said.
The DOH previously confirmed that a 38-year-old Taiwanese male, a 44-year-old Japanese man and a woman based in Australia contracted the infection after returning to their countries from the Philippines.
But Duque said last week that the two men may have caught the virus elsewhere.
The incubation period of the new virus—between catching the virus and starting to have symptoms—range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days.
The total count of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 33 on Tuesday.
Of the confirmed infections, two have recovered, while 30 are still being treated in hospitals. The Philippines reported one death in February—a tourist from Chinese city of Wuhan.
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 117,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,250 on Wednesday.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will shoulder the costs of testing for COVID-19 in hospitals.
Theater group Repertory Philippines says they will proceed with all of its scheduled shows this season, including the openight night for "Anna in the Tropics" on March 13.
“While we usually have a cocktail reception for opening, we have decided to cancel the reception at 630PM for everyone's safety,” it says.
The Department of Education will stagger the conduct of final examinations from March 16-20 in the National Capital Region to reduce the number of students in school at a given time, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says in an official statement.
For schools outside the capital, March 11 to 13 will be for holding examinations or to catch up with lessons and class requirements. "All remaining 4th Quarter Examinations for the week of March 16 to 20 [will be conducted] on similar staggered basis. Students shall come to school next week (March 16 to 20) on the day of their respective examination schedules."
The Medical City in Pasig temporarily stops admitting all patients under investigation (PUIs) as the hospital is already at its full capacity.
The hospital is currently taking care of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several admitted PUIs.
"While our patients are our primary concern, we cannot ignore the fact that a healthy and safe workforce is imperative to sustain the level and quality of care that we provide to our currently admitted patients," Karl Evans Henson, director of the Hospital Infection Control and Epidemiology Center, said in a statement.
A fifth Filipino worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID), Foreign Affairs Secretary Brigido Dulay says in a tweet.
Citing information from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, Dukay says the worker is asymptomatic and is under in a quarantine facility.
