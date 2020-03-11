LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Around 134,549 persons deprived of liberty are detained in 476 jails nationwide as of September 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
BJMP suspends jail visits in some regions over coronavirus fears
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The spread of the new coronavirus in the Philippines prompted the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to temporarily suspend jail visits in some of its facilities. 

Prisoners in the Philippines are packed into small, overcrowded spaces, putting them at high risk of being infected with the potentially deadly virus.

The BJMP said it is temporarily suspending visiting privileges in:

  • All BJMP jails in Ilocos region, Davao region and the National Capital Region
  • All jails in the province of Bulacan
  • Angeles District Jail
  • Cabanatuan City District Jail, Talavera District Jail and San Jose District Jail in the province of Nueva Ecija
  • All jails in the province of Cavite
  • Jails in Cainta, Antipolo and Binangonan in Rizal
  • Jails in Cabuyao, Calamba and San Pablo in Laguna

Wardens of other jails may suspend visitation privileges when a suspected case within the immediate locality where a facility is located is confirmed or when a temporary suspension of classes or any public gathering is announced.

“The BJMP is doing it’s very best to prevent the virus from penetrating our facilities. The families of our PDLs should not be worried because this temporary suspension of jail visits will protect their family members and the jail personnel,” Xavier Solda, BJMP community relations chief, said.

Around 134,549 persons deprived of liberty are detained in 476 jails nationwide as of September 2019. The bureau recorded a congestion rate of 394% in the same period.

Cebu City Jail is the most overcrowded detention facility with 5,805 inmates, followed by the Manila City Jail with 5,441 and Quezon City Jail with 3,627.

The BJMP, an attached agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, supervises the administration and operation of all district, city and municipal jails in the country.

Meanwhile, there were 49,114 inmates in BuCor-manned prisons across the country.

