NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte at the Philippine International Convention Center on Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
Duterte: Do we need America to survive as a nation?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Do we need the Americans?" President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday, saying the Philippines must be able to stand on its own or "we have no business being a republic."

Duterte made the statement when asked about the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States, which will expire in August, 180 days after the notice of termination was sent to the US government.

The VFA allows American and Filipino troops to conduct joint training operations in Philippine territory.

“[In the] Republic of the Philippines, do you need a powerful country, the most powerful country at that, the United States? Do we need America to survive as a nation? Do we need America now to fight a rebellion in the entire country? Do we need their arms?” the president asked during the 12th Ani ng Dangal Awards on Wednesday evening in Malacañang.

RELATED: Lorenzana: Philippines doesn't need the VFA indefinitely

He said that American weapons always land in the arms of rebels who take these from the soldiers they kill.

“So I ask this question, I pose this question: kailangan ba natin ng (do we need) America, the might and power of the military of the United States, to fight our rebellion here and the terrorists...and control drugs?”

'We'll do it hand-to-hand'

"Mano-mano lang ito," he said, using a term often used to mean hand-to-hand fighting.

 "So but we are doing it and the military and police itself kaya natin (have it under control)," he said.

"Kasi pag hindi natin kaya (Because if we can’t handle it), we have no business being a republic. You might as well choose. We can be a territory of the Americans or we can be a province of China."

Despite stoking patriotic and anti-imperialist sentiments, Duterte first threatened to scrap the  VFA over the United States’ cancellation of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s US Visa.

"I'm warning you, this is the first time. Kapag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan. One, I will terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement. Tapusin ko yang p***** *** na 'yan," the president said in a speech in San Isidro, Leyte on January 23.

Dela Rosa has since said that his visa was just the last straw in a series of US acts that he said disrespects the Philippines. 

The Palace has said that termination of the agreement was reached after much study.

RELATED: Duterte threatens to end VFA if US fails to 'correct' Bato visa cancellation

PHILIPPINES-US TIES RODRIGO DUTERTE VFA VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tops De Lima list of people she wants banned in US
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
While he declined to provide the complete list, Ferdie Magalang of Senator Leila de Lima's office responded “yes”...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: ABS-CBN's franchise renewal being used to oust me as speaker
7 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Monday that the House of Representatives is doing its best to address measures granting...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace confirms travel ban on South Korea's North Gyeongsang province
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
As of this writing, there are 1,146 confirmed cases of the new virus in South Korea, resulting in 11 deaths. 
Headlines
fbfb
Supreme Court defers discussion on plea vs ABS-CBN to March 10
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
"This is to give the Justices time to go over the pleadings submitted by the parties, including the comments recently filed...
Headlines
fbfb
Dominguez questions ABS-CBN ad account
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, President Duterte’s campaign finance manager during the 2016 elections, said...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Lawmakers call for 'resilience plan' against COVID-19, company closures
By Franco Luna | 25 minutes ago
“Yung appeal ko sa economic team at sa infrastructure team, habang ‘yung uncertainty ng COVID-19 nandiyan, at...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
More to be sacked over 'pastillas' bribery but Morente to stay for now
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"I am insisting on the ouster of all involved. I think we have terminated...but there will be more," Duterte also said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology, stresses he will not interfere on franchise issue
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
"Yes. Ay, nandiyan yan. I accept the apology, of course," he said when asked if he accepts the apology made by ABS-CBN CEO...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ex-Davao City administrator gets CA nod as DBM chief
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Avisado served as City Administrator of Davao City from 2004 to 2010, under the consecutive mayoral terms of Duterte.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with