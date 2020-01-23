Duterte threatens to end VFA if US fails to 'correct' Bato visa cancellation

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States unless Washington "corrects" the cancellation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa in one month.

"I'm warning you, this is the first time. Kapag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan. One, I will terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement. Tapusin ko yang p***** *** na 'yan," Duterte said in a speech in San Isidro, Leyte.

"I am giving notice and they begin to count. I am giving government and the American government one month from now."

Signed in 1998, the VFA allows American and Filipino troops to conduct joint trainings in Philippine soil.



Dela Rosa confirmed to media Wednesday that the US canceled his visa but did not specify why it was revoked. He said, however, that he was informed that he could apply again.

The senator believes the cancellation was due to allegations of extrajudicial killings during his stint as the chief of the Philippine National Police.

The US Senate has also passed a resolution invoking the Global Magnitsky Act and calling on US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Philippine officials involved in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima and in alleged extrajudicial killings in the conduct of the government's crackdown against illegal drugs.

Duterte also rejected US Trump's invitation to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders in Las Vegas in March.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte has hesitations on whether he would be granted a US visa.