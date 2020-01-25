SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This June 26, 2019 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte chatting with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the sidelines of the 122nd Presidential Security Group anniversary.
Presidential photo/Yancy Lim
Philippines can terminate VFA unilaterally — Lorenzana
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2020 - 2:02pm

 

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza said the Philippines can unilaterally (one-sided) terminate the bilateral (two-sided) Visiting Forces Agreement between the country and the United States.

"The termination of the VFA may be unilaterally initiated by the Philippines, and it is well within the right of the Philippine government to do so if it determines that the agreement no longer redounds to our national interest," the Department of National Defense chief said in a message to reporters on Friday night.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously threatened to terminate the agreement in a month if the United States would not reconsider its revocation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa.

The Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces has since started processing the termination of the VFA.

"All that is required is that a notice of termination be served to the US government. The termination shall take effect 180 days after the date of the notice," Lorenzana said.

The said agreement signed in 1998 allows American and Filipino troops to conduct joint training operations in Philippine territory.

This view was previously affirmed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who heads the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

The senator said that lacking a Philippine Supreme Court ruling on the matter, Duterte has the capacity to unilaterally break a treaty or bilateral agreement without the consent of a supermajority (2/3) vote of the Senate.

However, Lacson said that the cancellation of a US visa does not have the same weight as terminating the VFA, urging the high court to act "soonest."

“The Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and United States is a BILATERAL accord that went through some back-and-forth diplomatic discussions prior to ratification by the Senate, after some intense plenary deliberation,” he said.

“On the other hand, the US visa is a conditional authorization UNILATERALLY given to a visiting foreigner which may be granted, canceled or even denied outright, without need for explanation or justification.”

The country's top diplomat, Teodoro Locsin, on Friday asked Lorenzana to start the termination process of the VFA as ordered by the president.

"While maintaining constant consultations with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, I will discuss with the president the various scenarios concerning the possible termination of the VFA and what future actions may be undertaken by the DND and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) regarding this matter," Lorenzana was quoted as saying in a Philippine News Agency report.

PHILIPPINES-UNITED STATES VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Timeline: Constant US troop presence amid Duterte's changing moods
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has once again threatened to end the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States,...
Headlines
fbfb
Beyond Bato's US visa: A look at issues previously raised against VFA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Here are some of the issues that have been raised in court against the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Headlines
fbfb
Bato to Duterte: Let it go, attend US meet
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa told reporters that he intends to speak with President Duterte on Monday to thank...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines starts process of VFA termination
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Taking a cue from President Duterte, the foreign affairs department has set the ball rolling for the termination of the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Año backs permanent Taal ban; Batangas government to comply
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has expressed support for the proposed permanent ban or relocation of families living...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
All Wuhan tourists in Kalibo to be sent back
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
All travelers from Wuhan, China who arrived in the Philippines on different flights amid the threat of the novel coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘A ray of hope’ for 5,000 families in Batangas
By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 15 hours ago
When Operation Damayan, the social arm of the Philstar Media Group, conducted its relief operations in 48 evacuation centers...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Taiwan travel agencies donate to Damayan
15 hours ago
Donations continued to pour in for Philstar Operation Damayan’s ongoing fund drive for evacuee-families in Batanga...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘Pollution’ haze blankets Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
It wasn’t ash spewed by Taal Volcano but plain old pollution that blanketed Metro Manila with a thick haze yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with