A South Korean health official sprays disinfectant in front of a building of Korean Air in Incheon on February 25, 2020. The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is "very grave", President Moon Jae-in said on February 25 as he visited its epicentre and the country's total number of cases approached 1,000.
AFP/Yonhap
Palace confirms travel ban on South Korea's North Gyeongsang province
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:29 p.m.) — Just a day after it was disclosed that a travel ban on South Korea was being considered, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed that a ban would be imposed on travelers coming from the North Gyeongsang province of South Korea amid a worldwide scare due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of this writing, there are 1,146 confirmed cases of the new virus in South Korea, resulting in 11 deaths. South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday tagged the situation in the country as "very grave" as the overall number continues to rise. 

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Monday said that none of the confirmed cases were Filipinos. 

"Doon lang 'yung concentration ng virus," Panelo said at a televised press briefing. 

This marks the latest ban caused by the COVID-19 scare after President Rodrigo Duterte extended his earlier travel ban to include all of mainland China along with special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau. 

The initial travel ban only included the Hubei province of China, where Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, was located

Duterte initially opposed the idea of a ban on China, saying this could adversely damage diplomatic relations. 

It was also later revealed that this ban had also controversially included Taiwan, although this was later on lifted after it spawned outrage from OFWs and the Taiwanese government. 

Imposing a travel ban on South Korea is also seen to significantly damage the local tourism industry, as South Korea had been documented to be the country's largest source of tourists. 

In separate statements on Wednesday morning, lawmakers from both chambers called for the government to craft a resilience plan to offset the effects of the virus on the economy and on the tourism industry. 

Government data shows that as of the end of 2019, some 62,398 Filipino nationals were living and working in South Korea. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

