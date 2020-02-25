NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A general view shows the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 24, 2020.
AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi
Cases of coronavirus-infected Filipinos in quarantined ship rise to 80
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos from the quarantined cruise ship off Japan who are infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus disease climbed to 80, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

They are among the at least 691 people on board the Diamond Princess—once the biggest hotspot of the disease outside China—who tested positive for COVID-19.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said that of the 80 Filipinos, 10 have since been discharged from hospitals with clean bill of health.

He added that the Filipino crew members who are scheduled to return to the Philippines today have tested negative.

 

 

Repatriation

Two chartered planes bound for Japan left Ninoy Aquino International Airport to bring home more than 400 Filipinos stranded in the coronavirus-wracked cruise ship.

The first repatriation flight is expected to arrive at the Clark International Airport at 8:30 p.m., while the second flight will be back in the Philippines at 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, the repatriates will be quarantined at the New Clark City in Tarlac for 14 days.

The homecoming date of over 400 Filipinos was initially set last week but the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease decided to move the schedule of evacuation “out of an abundance of caution with a view of safeguarding the health and safety” of overseas Filipinos on board the vessel.

The vessel, moored off Yokohama in Japan, was quarantined on February 5 after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the disease. While passengers were confined to their cabins, many crew members were not isolated because they were needed to keep the ship running.

Four people have so far died after becoming sick on the vessel.

The situation in virus epicenter China appeared to be calming but the situation is worsening in other nations with more than 2,000 cases and 30 deaths reported abroad. — with report from Agence France-Presse

DIAMOND PRINCESS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 25, 2020 - 4:24pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 25, 2020 - 4:24pm

Iranian officials report three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reports.

Two of the dead were elderly women in the central province of Markazi and the other was a patient in the northern province of Alborz, state news agency IRNA said Tuesday. — AFP

February 25, 2020 - 10:36am

The first of two Philippine Airlines flights that will bring Filipino crew members of coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess are ready to leave for Japan.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, along with the Department of Health team, are also ready at Yokohama Port for the arrival of over 400 Filipinos aboard the Japanese cruise ship.

 

 

February 25, 2020 - 9:10am

China on Tuesday reports another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raises the toll to 2,663.

The National Health Commission also reports 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.

It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide. — AFP

February 24, 2020 - 9:20pm

Hong Kong will bar non-residents arriving from South Korea from Tuesday morning in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, the city's security chief said late Monday.

"Considering the development of the epidemic in South Korea, the Security Bureau will issue a red travel alert," John Lee told reporters. 

"We also urge Hong Kong residents not to travel there unless necessary," he added. — AFP

February 24, 2020 - 3:29pm

Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have allowed some people to leave the quarantined city at the centre of China's deadly virus epidemic, and reprimanded officials who had made the announcement.

The city government said in a statement that the previous announcement had been made by a traffic prevention and control group "without the consent" of the local leadership.

"The announcement is declared invalid. In this regard, we have seriously dealt with the relevant personnel," the city said on its official account on Twitter-like Weibo.

"Wuhan resolutely implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on 'preventing leaks (of the virus)' ... strictly manages the passages leaving from Wuhan, strictly controls personnel, and strictly prevents the epidemic from going out," it said.  — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Point by point: ABS-CBN answers Solgen Calida's quo warranto petition
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Here is a look at the allegations made by Calida, in his quo warranto petition, and ABS-CBN’s reply, in its comment...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass deportation looms for Chinese POGO workers
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
A mass deportation of Chinese nationals working in Philippine offshore gaming operator firms is shaping up as China’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Court of Appeals orders reinstatement of 51 GMA talents
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The Court of Appeals 15th Division ordered the reinstatement of 51 talents of GMA Network Incorporated who were fired or no...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN president apologizes to Duterte
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Top executives of ABS-CBN apologized yesterday to President Duterte for failing to air his political advertisements in the...
Headlines
fbfb
On EDSA anniversary, Duterte tells Filipinos to rise above 'petty' political differences
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In his message, Duterte, who is likely to skip EDSA-related events again, said the 1986 revolution was one of the “most...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WHO addresses COVID-19 stigma vs 'specific populations'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Stigma can influence people avoiding discrimination to hide illness, prevent them from seeking urgent health care, and discourage...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Supreme Court asked to free former rebel leader
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Free Legal Assistance Group asked the Supreme Court to render a decision granting the privilege of the writ of habeas...
Headlines
fbfb
Go wants impartial reporting from network
February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday demanded impartiality from ABS-CBN, denouncing what he described as the black propaganda aired by the network against Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 presidential...
16 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Infected Pinoys on ship hits 59
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
More than 400 Filipino crew and passengers of cruise ship Diamond Princess will arrive today after accepting offers of repatriation...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Start conserving water, Metro Manila residents urged
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday urged residents of Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with