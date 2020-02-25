Cases of coronavirus-infected Filipinos in quarantined ship rise to 80

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos from the quarantined cruise ship off Japan who
They are among the at least 691 people on board the Diamond Princess—once the biggest hotspot of the disease outside China—who tested positive for COVID-19.
DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said that of the 80 Filipinos, 10 have since
He added that the Filipino crew members who
Per Tokyo PE, 80 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess cruise— Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) February 25, 2020
???? have so far tested positive for Covid-19. 10 have since been discharged w/ clean bill of health. Remaining Filipino crew for repatriation today have all tested negative. ???????? @teddyboylocsin #DFAinACTION
Repatriation
Two chartered planes bound for Japan left Ninoy Aquino International Airport to bring home
Upon arrival, the repatriates will
The homecoming date of over 400 Filipinos
The vessel, moored off Yokohama in Japan,
Four people have so far died after becoming sick on the vessel.
The situation in virus epicenter China appeared to be calming
Iranian officials report three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reports.
Two of the dead were elderly women in the central province of Markazi and the other was a patient in the northern province of Alborz, state news agency IRNA said Tuesday. — AFP
The first of two Philippine Airlines flights that will bring Filipino crew members of coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess are ready to leave for Japan.
The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, along with the Department of Health team, are also ready at Yokohama Port for
Officials of the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the DOH team are ready at Yokohama Port for the disembarkation of over 400 Filipino crew members of coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship. | via @patriciaviray— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 25, 2020
???? DFA pic
.twitter.com/ x35jXrKWBo
China on Tuesday reports another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raises the toll to 2,663.
The National Health Commission also reports 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.
It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide. — AFP
Hong Kong will bar non-residents arriving from South Korea from Tuesday morning in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, the city's security chief said late Monday.
"Considering the development of the epidemic in South Korea, the Security Bureau will issue a red travel alert," John Lee told reporters.
"We also urge Hong Kong residents not to travel there unless necessary," he added. — AFP
Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have allowed some people to leave the quarantined city at the centre of China's deadly virus epidemic, and reprimanded officials who had made the announcement.
The city government said in a statement that the previous announcement had been made by a traffic prevention and control group "without the consent" of the local leadership.
"The announcement is declared invalid. In this regard, we have seriously dealt with the relevant personnel," the city said on its official account on Twitter-like Weibo.
"Wuhan resolutely implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on 'preventing leaks (of the virus)' ... strictly manages the passages leaving from Wuhan, strictly controls personnel, and strictly prevents the epidemic from going out," it said. — AFP
