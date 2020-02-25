Cases of coronavirus-infected Filipinos in quarantined ship rise to 80

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos from the quarantined cruise ship off Japan who are infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus disease climbed to 80, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

They are among the at least 691 people on board the Diamond Princess—once the biggest hotspot of the disease outside China—who tested positive for COVID-19.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said that of the 80 Filipinos, 10 have since been discharged from hospitals with clean bill of health.

He added that the Filipino crew members who are scheduled to return to the Philippines today have tested negative.

Repatriation

Two chartered planes bound for Japan left Ninoy Aquino International Airport to bring home more than 400 Filipinos stranded in the coronavirus-wracked cruise ship.

The first repatriation flight is expected to arrive at the Clark International Airport at 8:30 p.m., while the second flight will be back in the Philippines at 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, the repatriates will be quarantined at the New Clark City in Tarlac for 14 days.

The homecoming date of over 400 Filipinos was initially set last week but the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease decided to move the schedule of evacuation “out of an abundance of caution with a view of safeguarding the health and safety” of overseas Filipinos on board the vessel.

The vessel, moored off Yokohama in Japan, was quarantined on February 5 after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the disease. While passengers were confined to their cabins, many crew members were not isolated because they were needed to keep the ship running.

Four people have so far died after becoming sick on the vessel.