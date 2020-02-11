Duterte says he ordered PNP reshuffle

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he was the one who ordered a reshuffle in the police force as part of his effort to cleanse law enforcement agencies of the so-called "ninja cops" or those involved in the reselling of seized illegal drugs.

Despite the administration's brutal crackdown on narcotics, Duterte admitted that the drug problem "is still with us and by the millions."

"It is the next generation who will suffer if we fail. We would really be affected because our children, they are facing a problem that they do not know and they have been dragged into this...son of a b****, you have to do something about this," the president told local executives in Pasay last Monday.

"So I told the new (police) chief, (Gen.) Archie (Gamboa), reshuffle all police officials tainted with... even those with little involvement in illegal drugs, relieve them. All of them. Otherwise, we would have a problem," he added.

At least 26 police officials were affected by the latest reshuffle in the Philippine National Police but it was not clear whether the personnel movement was the one being referred to by Duterte.

Last Friday, Gamboa called on 357 police officers who are being probed for alleged involvement in narcotics to apply for early retirement. He, however, clarified that those who would bow out of the service could still face charges.

Duterte reiterated that his controversial campaign against illegal drugs, which has so far left more than 5,000 drug suspects dead, is necessary to protect the next generation of Filipinos.

"I’m not saying that I’m the only one who can solve it. Maybe my successor will do better. Who knows? I cannot claim the only one to be the savior of the nation. But if I don't combat this, the next generation will be affected and will still be bogged with the problem of health," the president said.

'Torture them until they die'

Duterte also lamented that some policemen are still involved in the illegal drug trade even if he already raised their salaries.

"Illegal drugs is about money... and it’s very dangerous. That’s why policemen are really entering (the narcotics trade)...the good and the large part of the police force, they are OK. But those who remain (in the narcotics trade), we will get rid of them," he said.

"To the ninja cops...there is a time for you to be famous. You kill people and play with drugs...You were not contented even if your salary has been doubled. You need millions... But in the end, if I catch you, I will really kill you. Either you kill me or I kill you," he added.

Duterte also called on local governments to act on the problems caused by the "ninja cops."

"To the local executives if you really love your country, do something about it. Hindi mo naman kailangan patayin eh. I-torture mo lang hanggang mamatay. (You do not need to kill them. Just torture them until they die)," he said.

Duterte admitted that the drug problem seems to be endless, noting that its transactions "come to the amount of billions."

"Kaya ang totoo diyan human rights, kayo ang dapat tapusin (Human rights advocates are the ones who should be finished). You love your country whatever country you come from... You have a country that’s a s***. Me, I love my country and I love my children," he added.