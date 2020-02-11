NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte is accompanied by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año upon his arrival at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City to attend a meeting with local chief executives on Feb. 10, 2020.
Alfred Frias/Presidential Photo
Duterte says he ordered PNP reshuffle
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 9:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he was the one who ordered a reshuffle in the police force as part of his effort to cleanse law enforcement agencies of the so-called "ninja cops" or those involved in the reselling of seized illegal drugs.

Despite the administration's brutal crackdown on narcotics, Duterte admitted that the drug problem "is still with us and by the millions."

"It is the next generation who will suffer if we fail. We would really be affected because our children, they are facing a problem that they do not know and they have been dragged into this...son of a b****, you have to do something about this," the president told local executives in Pasay last Monday.

"So I told the new (police) chief, (Gen.) Archie (Gamboa), reshuffle all police officials tainted with... even those with little involvement in illegal drugs, relieve them. All of them. Otherwise, we would have a problem," he added.

At least 26 police officials were affected by the latest reshuffle in the Philippine National Police but it was not clear whether the personnel movement was the one being referred to by Duterte.

Last Friday, Gamboa called on 357 police officers who are being probed for alleged involvement in narcotics to apply for early retirement. He, however, clarified that those who would bow out of the service could still face charges.

Duterte reiterated that his controversial campaign against illegal drugs, which has so far left more than 5,000 drug suspects dead, is necessary to protect the next generation of Filipinos.

"I’m not saying that I’m the only one who can solve it. Maybe my successor will do better. Who knows? I cannot claim the only one to be the savior of the nation. But if I don't combat this, the next generation will be affected and will still be bogged with the problem of health," the president said.

'Torture them until they die'

Duterte also lamented that some policemen are still involved in the illegal drug trade even if he already raised their salaries.

"Illegal drugs is about money... and it’s very dangerous. That’s why policemen are really entering (the narcotics trade)...the good and the large part of the police force, they are OK. But those who remain (in the narcotics trade), we will get rid of them," he said.

"To the ninja cops...there is a time for you to be famous. You kill people and play with drugs...You were not contented even if your salary has been doubled. You need millions... But in the end, if I catch you, I will really kill you. Either you kill me or I kill you," he added.

Duterte also called on local governments to act on the problems caused by the "ninja cops."

"To the local executives if you really love your country, do something about it.  Hindi mo naman kailangan patayin eh. I-torture mo lang hanggang mamatay. (You do not need to kill them. Just torture them until they die)," he said.

Duterte admitted that the drug problem seems to be endless, noting that its transactions "come to the amount of billions."

"Kaya ang totoo diyan human rights, kayo ang dapat tapusin (Human rights advocates are the ones who should be finished). You love your country whatever country you come from... You have a country that’s a s***. Me, I love my country and I love my children," he added. 

NINJA COPS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Calida cites 'transcendental importance' in case vs ABS-CBN: What is it?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
“The Supreme Court should just dismiss this on the basis that it is the wrong venue," Constitutional Law professor Tony...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte orders termination of Visiting Forces Agreement
8 hours ago
The formal notice is a requirement for ending the military agreement, which spells out jurisdictional and other issues related...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN given 10 days to comment on quo warranto petition
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
On Tuesday's en banc session, the High Court required the respondents to file their comment to the said petition for...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rebuffs Trump on VFA
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Duterte disclosed last night that United States President Donald Trump is “trying to save” the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Media groups say if ABS-CBN franchise expires its workers, public to suffer most
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility called for clarity on legal questions raised by the quo warranto case.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Duterte says he ordered PNP reshuffle
By Alexis Romero | 19 minutes ago
At least 26 police officials were affected by the latest reshuffle in the Philippine National Police.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Number of suspected nCoV cases climbs to 382 — DOH
2 hours ago
As of Tuesday afternoon, 266 individuals under watch for possible nCoV infection are still admitted in various hospitals,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: Philippines may be open to VFAs with other countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Panelo speculated that the United Kingdom may be one of the countries that have offered to enter into a defense agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte ready to bring home Filipinos in nCoV-affected countries if situation worsens
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The government is ready to repatriate Filipino workers in countries affected by the novel coronavirus if the public health...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Palace: Let law take its course on admin complaint vs gov't officials for red-tagging
5 hours ago
IBON said the three government officials should be punished for their “unprofessional, unjust and insincere, politically...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with