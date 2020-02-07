Over 500 Filipinos aboard quarantined ship in Japan — envoy

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 538 Filipinos are being quarantined on a Japanese cruise ship where at least 61 people, including a Filipino seafarer, have been tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.

RELATED: Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report

Philippine Embassy in Tokyo Deputy Head of Mission Robespierre Bolivar said the passengers are barred from leaving their quarters, but assured that the affected Filipinos are being catered to by Japanese authorities bringing food and other supplies to the ship.

“May contact din po sa amin ang mga iba pong Filipino nating kasama doon...at kung mayroon po silang mga concerns, pinapaalam naman po sa'min at kami po ang nagpapaalam po sa Japanese government para maaksyunan po yung mga concerns nila,” Bolivar said in a Friday morning interview over radio station dzMM.

(We are also in contact with some of the Filipinos on board...and if they have any concerns, they do inform us and we forward these to the Japanese government so their concerns are attended to.)

He also assured that families have wi-fi access and are in contact with their families.

Passengers on the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama in Japan, are being confined to their cabins for up to two weeks.

Meanwhile, the infected Filipino seafarer has been brought by Japanese authorities to a hospital for testing and treatment.

“Sa ngayon po ay mukhang okay naman po ang...mukhang nagre-respond naman po siya positively doon sa treatment. Makakaalam po tayo ng mas updated information siguro po later in the day,” the embassy official said.

(As of now, it appears okay...the sailor seems to be responding positively to the treatment. We will find out more updated information maybe later in the day.)